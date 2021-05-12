Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Gregg Dojnia, 32, of 94 Irving St., Naugatuck, was charged April 22 with violation of probation.

Police reported on April 22 the accused was arrested on an active violation of probation arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 23.

Lisa Dean Lawton, 61, of 264 Spencer St., Naugatuck, was charged April 23 with second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order, second-degree criminal mischief and interfering with an officer/resisting.

Police reported on April 23 at 2:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence for a disturbance. Police reported it was found the accused threatened the victim and caused damage to a vehicle in violation of a standing protective order. The accused was released on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 23.

Pamela J. Bishop, 61, of 94 Washington Road 7, Woodbury, was charged April 23 with second-degree threatening.

Police reported on April 23 at approximately 3:30 p.m. a victim came to the Naugatuck Police Department to report that the accused was sending him threatening text messages. Through investigation, police reported, it was determined the accused and the victim became involved in a disagreement over an insurance claim on a stolen motor vehicle. Police reported the accused sent the victim a text messaging about having bullets in the back of his head. The accused was released and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 26.

Joseph Yurksaitis, of no certain address, was charged April 23 with first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on April 23 the accused was arrested on active failure to appear arrest warrants. The accused was held on a $30,000 court-set surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on April 26.

Roger Houseknecht, 65, of 18 Barnum Court 2c, Naugatuck, was charged April 24 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on April 24 at approximately 7:55 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence for an alcohol incident. Upon officer’s arrival, police reported, they could hear a woman screaming inside of the building. Police reported officers went inside of the home and discovered that the accused pushed the victim down to the ground. The accused was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 10.

Mark Glazewski, 23, of 32 Toas St., Shelton, was charged April 24 with two counts of violation of protective order and two counts of second-degree harassment.

Police reported on April 24 officers responded to the lobby of the Naugatuck Police Department on a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, police reported, it was revealed that the accused had sent harassing text messages to the victim. After further investigation, police reported, it was revealed that the accused was in violation of a protective order with the victim. During the course of the investigation, police reported, it was determined that the accused had an active arrest warrant with the Naugatuck Police Department from an incident on April 16, 2021. The accused was held on bonds totaling $20,000 and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on April 26.

Michael Montuori, 49, of 8 Pond St. 2n, Naugatuck, was charged April 25 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on April 25 at 5:30 a.m. officers responded to a domestic incident. Through the investigation, police reported, it was determined all parties involved had been intoxicated but the accused was found to be the primary aggressor in the incident and was charged for tumultuous and threatening behavior. The accused was released on a $2,500 bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 26.

Andrew Joseph Bejczi, 24, of 529 South Main St., Naugatuck, was charged April 26 with third-degree assault.

Police reported on April 26 the accused turned himself in on an arrest warrant for a domestic violence-related incident that occurred on April 10, 2021. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 27.

Rex P. Battick, 56, of 529 Main St., Naugatuck, was charged April 26 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on April 26 the accused turned himself in on an arrest warrant for a domestic violence-related incident that occurred on April 10, 2021. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 27.

Paulo Ferreira, 40, of 256 Ferry St., Newark, N.J., was charged April 27 with risk of injury to child, second-degree burglary, disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment.

Police reported on April 27 at approximately 6:15 a.m. the accused was arrested on an active domestic arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was issued due to the accused constantly harassing and threatening the victim on multiple occasions and other serious charges. The accused was held on a $50,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 27.

Sarah Jeanne Bialek, 37, of 108 Clark Road 30, Naugatuck, was charged April 27 with fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on April 27 the accused was involved in a motor vehicle accident in Waterbury. After further investigation, police reported, it was revealed that the accused had an active arrest warrant out of Naugatuck Police Department. The accused was held on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on April 28.

Brian Anthony Dawson, 29, of 287 Pine St., Waterbury, was charged April 27 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, illegal operation of motor vehicle without tint inspection, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and failure to display plates/inserts.

Police reported on April 27 an officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Spring Street. During the investigation, police reported, it was determined the accused was in possession of narcotics. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 30.

Alex Alberto Rosario, 27, of 56 Gorman Circle, Waterbury, was charged April 27 with reckless driving, failure to drive in proper lane, unsafe movement of stopped vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, operating motor vehicle without handheld device, engaging police in pursuit, traffic control signals and interfering with an officer.

Police reported on April 27 at 7 a.m. the accused was taken into custody by Waterbury police and later transferred to Naugatuck police for an outstanding warrant. Police reported the warrant stemmed from an incident when the accused engaged police in pursuit on April 9, 2021. The accused was released on a $1,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 24.

Jose Giovanni Rivera, 26, of 5 Pochong Trail, Shelton, was charged April 28 with second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on April 28 at 7 a.m. the accused was arrested on an active failure to appear (PRAWN) arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 28.

Eric Huang, 46, of 15 Fern Hill Road, Watertown, was charged April 28 with permitting prostitution.

Police reported on April 28 the accused turned himself in on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident in which the accused permitted prostitution. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 23.

Margaret D. Todd, 50, of 253 Grassy Hill Road, Waterbury, was charged April 28 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on April 28 at approximately 2:30 p.m. an officer responded to Walmart for a larceny complaint. Police reported the accused passed all points of sale and entry with $136.78 worth of merchandise. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 30.

Samuel Valentin, 52, of 33 Cliff St., Naugatuck, was charged April 28 with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.

Police reported on April 28 at approximately 3:45 p.m. officers responded to Dominos at 132 Church St. for an intimidation/threatening complaint. Through the officer’s investigation and witnesses, police reported, the accused was getting pizza delivered to his residence and was upset at the pizza delivery driver. Police reported the accused exchanged words with the pizza delivery driver and then took a bat out from the back of his vehicle and stood facing the driver in an aggressive manner. Police reported the accused then told the driver to leave with the bat still in his hand. Police reported the accused then went to 132 Church St., where he then went inside of Dominos and stated that he was going to grab his bat and go after them. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 4.

Peter E. Mariano, 60, of 500 Hillside Ave., Naugatuck, was charged April 28 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on April 28 officers conducted a welfare check on the accused while he was operating a motor vehicle. During an investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 4.

Barry Mason, 49, of 570 South Main St., Naugatuck, was charged April 28 with reckless driving and engaging police in pursuit.

Police reported on April 8 officers were dispatched to the area of May Street for a suspicious motor vehicle. Police reported when the accused was located in the vehicle, police attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. Police reported the accused then engaged police in pursuit and refused to stop. A warrant was then submitted for the accused. Police reported on April 28 officers served the warrant on the accused. The accused was released on a $1,500 cash bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 16.

Timothy Jayson, 30, of 92 Highland Ave., Naugatuck, was charged April 29 with two counts of second-degree breach of peace and two counts of public indecency.

See story.

Angel Luis Garcia, 26, of 59 School St., Naugatuck, was charged April 29 with third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on April 29 at 10:33 a.m. officers were dispatched to an address in regards to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, police reported, the accused was taken into custody for assaulting a victim. The accused was on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 30.

Ayanna Lynne Belton, 39, of 16 Rhode Island Ave., Waterbury, was charged May 1 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on May 1 an officer responded to Walmart for a shoplifting complaint. Police reported it was determined the accused attempted to walk out with over $100 worth of items without paying. The accused was released on site on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 30.

Joseph Samaha, 32, of 10 Olive St., Naugatuck, was charged May 1 with tampering-physical evidence, first-degree threatening, interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct.

See story.

Patrick Occhino, 38, of 11 Barn Finch Court, Naugatuck, was charged May 1 with second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

See story.

Kristie Henry, 46, of 39 Towantic Hill Road, Oxford, was charged May 2 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police reported on May 2 officers were dispatched to the Stop & Shop plaza for a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, police reported, officers observed an unconscious female in the driver seat of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. During the investigation, police reported, it was discovered that the accused was holding drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance in her right hand. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 23.

Jason Jennings, 38, of 566 East Third St., Mt. Vernon, N.Y., was charged May 2 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on May 2 an officer responded to Walmart for a shoplifting complaint. Police reported it was determined the accused attempted to walk out with $229 worth of items without paying. The accused was released on site on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 23.

Patrick A. Benner, 39, of 827 Oronoke Road 1/7, Waterbury, was charged May 2 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, criminal attempt-escape from custody, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree larceny, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, traveling too fast for conditions and failure to carry operator license.

Police reported on May 2 at approximately 5:04 p.m. an officer initiated a motor vehicle investigation at 620 North Church St. Police reported the officer observed the vehicle to be traveling well over the speed limit traveling northbound on North Church St. Through officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating under the influence of alcohol. While being in the process of being booked, police reported, the accused broke the cage link holding cell where he was able to brake the door and escape from the holding cell but never made it out of the booking area. Police reported the Hamden Police Department contacted the Naugatuck Police Department to advise that the vehicle that the accused was driving was stolen at the time of the stop. The accused was held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 3.

Brigitte Roberts, 41, of 191 North Hoadley St., Naugatuck, was charged May 2 with failure to drive in proper lane and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on May 2 officers were dispatched to a one-car motor vehicle accident at 62 Field St. During the investigation, police reported, it was discovered that the accused was operating under the influence. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 24.