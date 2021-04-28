Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Chaz Nealy, 34, of 367 Tudor St., Waterbury, was charged April 5 with sixth-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree robbery.

Police reported on April 5 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the arrest was from an incident in which the accused robbed a store. The accused was held on a $50,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on April 5.

Eithan Kalil Rivera, 20, of 113 Byrneside Ave. 2, Waterbury, was charged April 5 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis.

Police reported on April 5 an officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on the Salem Bridge. During the investigation, police reported, it was determined the accused was in possession of over a half ounce of marijuana. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 9.

Shiheem Brown, 26, of 27 Merritt Ave., Woodbridge, was charged April 5 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on April 5 at approximately 8:30 p.m. an officer responded to Walmart for a larceny complaint. Police reported the accused passed all points of sale and entry with $98.94 worth of merchandise. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 2.

Brian Forrest Jennings, 32, of 81 Golden Hill St., Naugatuck, was charged April 6 with third-degree assault.

Police reported on April 6 the accused turned himself in on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident in which the accused punched the victim. The accused was held on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on April 6.

Alexx Joshua Pitt, 19, of 177 Cliff St., Naugatuck, was charged April 6 with traveling unreasonably fast, reckless driving, second-degree reckless endangerment, engaging police in pursuit and traffic control signals.

Police reported on April 6 at 7:30 a.m. officers while conducting traffic enforcement on Rubber Avenue noticed a vehicle go through a construction site at a high rate of speed and continue westbound on Rubber Avenue. Police reported an officer attempted to stop the motor vehicle by activating the emergency lights and sirens. Police reported the accused then drove around three vehicles, which were stopped at a red light, and continued to drive through the red light at the intersection with Hoadley Street, engaging police in pursuit. Police reported the accused then continued to pass the vehicle by driving in the opposing lane of traffic nearly striking construction vehicles and other motor vehicles. Police reported the accused then went through the red light at Naugatuck High School, pulling into the school where students were in the parking lot walking into school. The accused was arrested with a juvenile in the vehicle. Police reported the accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 30.

Frank Robert Juliano, 36, of 260 Spring St. Apt. 5, Naugatuck, was charged April 7 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on April 7 at approximately 8:11 a.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused punched the victim several times. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 8.

David Briggs, 51, of 50 Patricia Lane, Naugatuck, was charged April 7 with risk of injury to child and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Police reported on April 7 the accused was arrested on an active domestic arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was issued due to the accused’s involvement in a sexual assault incident involving a minor. The accused was held on a $100,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 8.

Henry Louis Broadnax, 66, of 883 Rubber Ave. U14, Naugatuck, was charged April 7 with risk of injury to child, second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on April 7 officers were dispatched to an argument between in which a knife was displayed. After investigation, police reported, it was determined that the accused threatened both victims with a pocket knife. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 23.

Tylon Mims, 26, of 553 South Main St., Waterbury, was charged April 8 with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny and third-degree criminal mischief.

Police reported on April 8 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from a burglary incident stemming from a commercial burglary investigation started on April 7, 2020, wherein the accused is suspected of committing a commercial burglary and stealing a number of items. The accused was held on a $75,000 court-set surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 9.

Cristian Castro, 23, of 94 Buckland Drive, Waterbury, was charged April 9 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, improper stop/turn signal lamp and failure to display plates/inserts.

Police reported on April 9 at 12:20 a.m. officers conducted a motor vehicle investigation on North Main Street. Police reported the accused was identified as the operator. Police reported it was discovered that the accused was in possession of marijuana in excess of a half-ounce. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 9.

Ashanti Taitt, 24, of 33 Brandy Wine, Brick Township, N.J., was charged April 9 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on April 9 officers were dispatched to Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, on a report of a shoplifting from the store. Police reported loss prevention advised that they observed the accused illegally conceal $185.40 worth of merchandise and exit the store without paying for items. The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 16.

Dennaiysjia Eiyahna Moye, 23, of 58 Orchard Place, New Haven, was charged April 9 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on April 9 officers were dispatched to Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, on a report of a shoplifting from the store. Police reported loss prevention advised that they observed the accused illegally conceal $185.40 worth of merchandise and exit the store without paying for items. The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 16.

Insik Vessia, 67, of 106 Barn Finch Circle, Naugatuck, was charged April 10 with third-degree assault.

Police reported officers responded to a location within Naugatuck regarding a domestic dispute. Police reported the accused was accused of striking a victim in the hand with a wooden stick. The accused was released on $1,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on April 12.

Rex P. Battick, 56, of 529 Main St., Naugatuck, was charged April 10 with violation of probation.

Police reported on April 10 officers were called to South Main Street for an altercation at a residence. During the course of this investigation, police reported, it was determined the accused had an active warrant for violation of probation. The accused was released on a

$20,000 court-set bond and scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 1.

Janelle Latoya Bailey, 36, of 15 Oakville Ave., Waterbury, was charged April 11 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on April 11 officers were dispatched to Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, on a report of a shoplifting from the store. Police reported loss prevention advised that they observed the accused illegally conceal $124.83 worth of merchandise and exit the store without paying for items. The accused was released on a promise to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 23.

Xiaopei Zhang, 46, of 5707 225th St., Oakland Gardens, N.Y., was charged April 12 with prostitution, second-degree promoting prostitution, permitting prostitution and conspiracy to commit prostitution.

Police reported on April 12 the Naugatuck Police Department detective bureau executed a search-and-seizure warrant at Maple Massage, 1177 New Haven Road, resulting from a lengthy prostitution investigation. The accused was released on $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 2.

Jianwei Lu, 50, of 5707 225th St., Oakland Gardens, N.Y., was charged April 12 with second-degree promoting prostitution and permitting prostitution.

Police reported on April 12 the Naugatuck Police Department detective bureau executed a search-and-seizure warrant at Maple Massage, 1177 New Haven Road, resulting from a lengthy prostitution investigation. The accused was released on $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 2.

Augustine Ohenhen, 33, of 128 Hillhouse Road, Waterbury, was charged April 13 with third-degree telephone fraud, two counts of illegal electronic mail message phishing, two counts of third-degree larceny, two counts of issuing a bad check over $2,000 and third- two counts of degree forgery.

Police reported on April 13 an officer conducted a motor vehicle investigation on Spring Street. During the course of the investigation, police reported, it was determined the accused had an active arrest warrant in relation to a fraud investigation. The accused was held on a $250,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on

April 14.

Kenneth Careddu, 53, of 44 High St. 1st Fl., Naugatuck, was charged April 14 with second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on April 14 at approximately 6:50 p.m. officers responded to the area of High Street for a complaint. Through further investigation, police reported, it was found that the accused had struck the victim and caused a scene. The accused was released on a promise to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 30.

Kathleen Kimmy, 34, of 15 Park Place Apt. 2, Naugatuck, was charged April 14 with second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on April 14 at 10:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to an address in Naugatuck for reports of a female screaming for help. After investigation, police reported, it was revealed that the accused assaulted the victim in a domestic violence incident. The accused was issued a misdemeanor summons and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on April 15.