Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Luis Rivera, 34, of 43 Manners Ave., Naugatuck, was charged March 1 with violation of probation.

Police reported on March 1 at 2 p.m. the accused turned himself in on a violation of probation arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $25,000 court-set surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 7.

Steven Omar Capers, 25, of 285 High St., Naugatuck, was charged March 1 with risk of injury to child and second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on March 1 the accused turned himself in on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant stems from a domestic-related incident where the accused is accused of striking two people in the household with small children present. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 2.

Walter Gregory Zietek, 41, of 130 Village Drive, Shelton, was charged March 2 with first-degree burglary and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on March 2 the accused was arrested on an active domestic arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was issued due to the accused participating in a robbery. The accused was released on a $25,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 3.

Aaron Miller, 26, of 1951 Reservoir Ave., Bridgeport, was charged March 3 with reckless driving, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and interfering with an officer/resisting.

Police reported on March 3 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the arrest stems from a motor vehicle investigation that occurred on Jan. 4, 2021. Police reported the accused fled from officers trying to conduct a motor vehicle stop. The accused was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on April 14.

Ron M. Acabbo, 39, of 15 Union City Road, Prospect, was charged March 3 with third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on March 3 at 2:45 p.m. the accused was arrested on an active warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused damaged private property. The accused was released on a $1,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 7.

Igor Kamenytskiy, 46, of 410 Farmington Ave., New Britain, was charged March 3 with improper use of marker, license or registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, failure to drive in proper lane, operating/towing unregistered motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on March 3 at approximately 8:41 a.m. an officer initiated a motor vehicle investigation in the area of Union Street for a vehicle with an improper marker plate. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and while in possession of a controlled substance. The accused was also charged with multiple motor vehicle charges. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 14.

Kyle Klimaszewski, 27, of 212 Lincoln St., Naugatuck, was charged March 3 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on March 3 at approximately 9:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence on a report of a domestic disturbance. Through the course of the investigation, police reported, it was discovered the accused became involved in an argument with the victim which escalated and, according to the victim, the accused pushed the victim and began punching a bedroom door. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on March 4.

Joie Suzanne Cascella, 41, of 5 Deepwood Drive, Waterbury, was charged March 4 with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, traveling unreasonably fast, reckless driving and failure to drive in proper lane.

Thomas Randolph King, 27, of 23 Pearl Lake Road Apt. J, Waterbury, was charged March 5 with engaging police in pursuit, traveling unreasonably fast, reckless driving, improper turn, failure to obey stop sign and operating motor vehicle without a license.

Police reported on March 5 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant stemmed from an incident in June of 2020 where a vehicle failed to stop for police after making a turn without proper signal. Police reported the accused was later identified as the driver. The accused was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 14.

Sarah Lynn Kenyon, 35, of 140 Barnfinch Circle, Naugatuck, was charged March 5 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on March 5 at approximately 9 p.m. an officer responded to Walmart for a larceny complaint. Police reported the accused stole $259.98 worth of merchandise. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on April 7.

Samuel Champagne Voloshin, 46, of 54 Woodside Ave., Seymour, was charged March 6 with possession of controlled substance or more than a half ounce of cannabis, possession with intent to sell, operating/towing unregistered motor vehicle, failure to display plates/inserts and improper use of marker, license or registration.

Police reported on March 6 at approximately 5:04 p.m. officers conducted a motor vehicle investigation on the Route 8 Exit 26 south off ramp on a vehicle that was unregistered and was bearing the incorrect plates. During the investigation, police reported, it was found that the accused was in possession of marijuana and hashish. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on April 14.

Sean M. Cleary, 40, of 90 Garwood Road, Trumbull, was charged March 6 with second-degree forgery, possession of controlled substance or more than a half ounce of cannabis, operating/towing unregistered motor vehicle, evading responsibility, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance and improper use of marker, license or registration.

Police reported on March 6 at 7:13 p.m. officers were dispatched to Route 8 North at Exit 28 off-ramp for a reported motor vehicle accident where the individual was attempting to push the truck and flee the accident scene. When officers arrived on scene, police reported, the accused had fled the area. Police reported the accused was found minutes later. Police reported the accused had evaded the scene of the accident and was also in possession of a controlled substance. Police reported the accused admitted that the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured at the time of the accident. The accused was held on a $5,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 8.

Makai Zhaquan Curry, 21, of 39 Horton Hill Road Apt. 3A, Naugatuck, was charged March 6 with risk of injury to child, second-degree threatening, second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on March 6 at approximately 10:45 p.m. officers responded to an address in Naugatuck for a suspected domestic dispute. After investigation, police reported, it was discovered that the accused held the victim inside of the residence against her will and would not let her leave. The accused was released on a $20,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on March 8.

Kelly Vieira, 54, of 59 Haggerty Court, Naugatuck, was charged March 7 with violation of probation.

Police reported on March 7 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. The warrant was for violating probation. The accused was released on a $25,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 14.

Miguel O. Colon, 36, of 27 Rawley Ave., Waterbury, was charged March 7 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, tampering-physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, littering violation, improper use of marker, license or registration, failure to display plates/inserts, illegal operation of motor vehicle without insurance, failure to stop on right side of road and illegal operation or motor vehicle suspension.

Police reported on March 7 at approximately 4 p.m. officers conducted a motor vehicle stop on South Main Street. During the course of the investigation, police reported, it was determined the vehicle’s plates did not belong on the vehicle and the accused was in possession of a small amount of narcotics. Upon being stopped, police reported, the accused threw an apparent “crack pipe” on the ground, shattering it. The accused was held on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 8.

Steven Mark Day, 38, of 38 Highland Ave., Naugatuck, was charged March 7 with interfering with an officer/resisting.

Police reported on March 7 at approximately 10:40 p.m. officers were conducting an investigation in the area of Highland Avenue. Police reported officers observed a male walking in the area of the crime scene. Police reported officers approached the male to speak to him. Police reported a COLLECT inquiry on the accused revealed an active hard copy arrest warrant. Police reported the incident stemmed from the accused not giving officer proper information in regard to a person who was attempting to harm herself. The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on March 31.

Troop I reported the following charges recently filed in Beacon Falls and Prospect:

Philip Frederick Arnold, 23, of 1129 Wolcott Road, Waterbury, was charged March 4 with evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, interfering with an officer/resisting and first-degree reckless endangerment.