Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Markus M. Miranda, 25, 176 Spencer St. Apt. 6A, Naugatuck, was charged Feb. 22 with risk of injury to child and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on Feb. 22 at approximately 7:53 a.m. officers were dispatched to a residence for a domestic complaint. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused was involved in a physical altercation. Police reported the incident became physical when victims stated that the accused pushed the victims multiple times. The accused was released on a $1,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 23.

Kelly Vieira, 54, of 59 Haggerty Court, Naugatuck, was charged Feb. 22 with violation of probation.

Police reported on Feb. 22 at 10:39 a.m. the accused responded to the Naugatuck Police Department to turn herself in on a probation violation arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on March 26.

Nicholas Andrew Boland, 23, of 19 Cranston Ave., Shelton, was charged Feb. 22 with three counts of violation of probation.

Police reported on Feb. 22 the accused came to the Naugatuck Police Department to turn himself in on active PRAWN arrest warrants for a violation of probation. The accused was released on bond and scheduled to appear at Derby Superior Court on March 25.

Michael Keith Robertson, 35, of 97 Fern St. Apt. 12, Naugatuck, was charged Feb. 22 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on Feb. 22 the accused turned himself in on an active arrest warrant for a previous physical domestic incident where the victim was struck in the head by the accused on Feb. 18, 2021. The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on March 23.

Wayne L. Lequire, 49, of 110 Marjorie St., Naugatuck, was charged Feb. 22 with second-degree failure to appear and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on Feb. 22 the accused was arrested on an active failure to appear (PRAWN) arrest warrant. Police reported the PRAWN was discovered when officers responded to a residence for a reported domestic dispute, which involved the accused in an argument with the victim that escalated when, according to the victim, the accused broke several items in the house. The accused was held on a total $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 23.

Melany Casidy Delvalle, 23, of 31 Anson St., Derby, was charged Feb. 23 with risk of injury to child, third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency call.

Police reported on Feb. 23 at 8:34 a.m. officers were dispatched to a Naugatuck residence for a reported domestic incident. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation the accused engaged in an argument with the victim which escalated to a physical altercation. Police reported during the dispute property was also damaged. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury

Superior Court on March 24.

Jennifer Canello, 32, of 506 Ferry St., New Haven, was charged Feb. 23 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on Feb. 23 officers were dispatched to Wal-Mart, 1100 New Haven Road, for a reported shoplifting. Police reported loss prevention advised they observed the accused illegally conceal $347 worth of merchandise. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 25.

Lina Vanepps, 52, of 28 Beacon Wood Court, Naugatuck, was charged Feb. 24 with three counts of first-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on Feb. 24 the accused was arrested on active failure to appear (PRAWN) arrest warrants. The accused was held on a bonds totaling $4,500 and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 25.

Susanne Marie Birdsall, 52, of 583 Lakeside Blvd. W, Waterbury, was charged Feb. 24 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, drinking while driving and failure to drive in proper lane.

Police reported on Feb. 24 at 2:12 p.m. officers were dispatched to area of North Church Street for a reported motor vehicle accident. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, it was found the accused’s vehicle swerved across oncoming traffic and crashed into a snow bank. Further investigation revealed the operator was driving the vehicle while drinking, police reported. The accused was released on a $1,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 25.

Kyle Cardella, 25, of 110 Park Ave., Naugatuck, was charged Feb. 24 with second-degree unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency call.

Police reported on Feb. 24 at approximately 2:30 p.m. police were dispatched to an address in Naugatuck on reported domestic incident. Police reported it was reported the accused was engaged in a physical altercation with another family member. Through investigation, police reported, it was determined the victim was recording the accused while he was engaged in an argument with another family member. Police reported the accused then tried to take away the victim’s phone and in the process became in a physical altercation with the victim, which resulted in the victim sustaining minor injuries. The accused was released on a $1,000 cash bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 25.

Candis L. Havanick, 63, of 468 Wooster St., Naugatuck, was charged Feb. 25 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on Feb. 25 the accused turned herself into the Naugatuck Police Department on an active arrest warrant, which stemmed from an incident that was reported on Feb. 17, 2021. Through the course of the investigation, police reported, it was discovered that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical, and it was reported that the accused grabbed the victim’s neck and attempted to push the victim. The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 26.

Kristie Henry, 46, of 39 Towantic Hill Road, Oxford, was charged Feb. 25 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on Feb. 25 at approximately 7:10 p.m. police were called to Big Y Supermarket, 85 Bridge St., on report of a female shoplifter. Through investigation, police reported, it was determined the accused selected several products and concealed them in a reusable shopping bag. The accused proceeded to the self-checkout register, police reported, and only paid for four items, and then passed all points of sale as the accused left the store. The accused was scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 19.

Brent A. Hardison, 41, of 24 Vine St. Apt. F, Naugatuck, was charged Feb. 26 with conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and two counts of sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on Feb. 26 at 1:05 a.m. the accused was arrested on active arrest warrants. Police reported one warrant was from an incident where the accused shoplifted $271 worth of items from Walmart on Jan. 22, 2021. Police reported one warrant was from an incident where the accused shoplifted $465 worth of items from Walmart on Jan. 23, 2021. The accused was held on bonds totaling $50,000 and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 26.

Monica A. Miller, 33, of 17 Mulberry St., Naugatuck, was charged Feb. 26 with third-degree larceny, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer/resisting.

Police reported on Feb. 26 at 2:30 a.m. the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident that occurred on Feb. 9, 2021, when the accused reportedly was in possession of a stolen motor vehicle. During the incident, police reported, the accused resisted officers. The accused was held on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 26.

Anthony Daron Orr, 33, of 77 Washington St., Waterbury, was charged Feb. 26 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer/resisting.

Police reported on Feb. 26 at approximately 10:17 p.m. officers conducted a motor vehicle investigation in the area of New Haven Road and Warren Avenue. Police reported the accused was found to be a passenger inside the vehicle and became uncooperative with officers. While officers attempted to detain the accused, police reported, the accused began pulling away from officers. Police reported the accused was then taken into custody and found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The accused was released on a $1,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on April 7.

Michael Hubbell, 47, of 156 Potuccos Rind Road, Wolcott, was charged Feb. 26 with violation of probation.

Police reported on Feb. 26 at approximately 10:17 p.m. an officer conducted a motor vehicle investigation in the area of Naugatuck. Police reported the accused was found to have an active PRAWN arrest warrant for violation of probation. The accused was held on a $75,000 court-set surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on March 1.

Timothy Sullivan, 32, of 2 Cotton Hollow Road Apt. B, Naugatuck, was charged Feb. 27 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on Feb. 27 at 12:48 p.m. officers were dispatched to a location for a suspicious motor vehicle. Upon officers’ arrival, police reported, the accused was found unconscious in the operator’s seat of his vehicle, which was idling with music blaring. Through further investigation, police reported, it was learned the accused was operating while under the influence of alcohol after officers gained entry into his vehicle fearing he was having a medical emergency. Police reported the accused was placed under arrest when it was determined that he was highly intoxicated. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 22.

Romeo Rolando Garvin, 20, of 1701 Broadbridge Ave., Stafford, was charged Feb. 27 with interfering with officer/resisting, engaging police in pursuit, operating/towing unregistered motor vehicle, reckless driving, traveling unreasonably fast, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, failure to display plates/inserts and improper use marker, license or registration.

Police reported on Feb. 27 at approximately 5:08 p.m. officers observed an unregistered motor vehicle, misusing another vehicle’s registration plates traveling northbound on South Main Street. Police reported officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which engaged in a vehicular pursuit. Police reported an investigation ensued, which led to the identification of the operator, who was advised to come to police headquarters. The accused was released on a $1,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on March 17.

Allen Rashad Ligon, 36, of 17 Popular Place Fl.1, Waterbury, was charged Feb. 28 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis.

Police reported on Feb. 28 at approximately 6:13 p.m. an officer was conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Salem Bridge by Route 8 when he observed a vehicle with registration plates that did not match. During the officer’s investigation, police reported, 30 bags of suspected fentanyl were located. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 7.