Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

William Nobitz, 61, of 44 Osborn Road D7, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 1 with second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order and third-degree assault.

Police reported on Dec. 1 at approximately 7:38 p.m. officers were dispatched to the parking lot of St. Vincent’s Church on a report of a possible domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated when the accused struck the victim. Police reported the victim suffered minor injuries. Police reported it was also discovered through the investigation there was an active protective order. The accused was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 2.

Rafael O. Hernandez, 27, of 580 High St., Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 3 with failure to respond-payable violation.

Police reported on Dec. 3 at approximately 10:07 p.m. the accused was arrested on an active (PRAWN) arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $120 cash bond and scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on Jan. 14.

Andrea Arango, 18, of 155 Lorann Drive, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 4 with second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on Dec. 4 officers were dispatched to an address in Naugatuck for a suspected domestic disturbance. Prior to officers’ arrival, police reported, both the accused and the victim left the scene. After a short time, police reported, the accused was found down the street hiding in a bush. After further investigation, police reported, it was determined that a physical altercation had occurred and the accused was issued a misdemeanor summons. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 7.

Justin Gamble, 18, of 8 Pond St. Apt. 1N, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 4 with sale of controlled substance and risk of injury to child.

Police reported the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant stemming from an incident on Nov. 14 where the accused had provided marijuana to juvenile victims where one of them fell ill. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 27.

Troop I reported the following charges recently filed in Beacon Falls and Prospect:

Melvin A. Lopez, 29, of 175 Grandview Terrace 1, Hartford, was charged Dec. 1 with risk of injury to child, first-degree burglary, criminal attempt at first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, criminal attempt at third-degree larceny, disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment.