Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Marcio Fernandez, 41, of 169 Maple Hill Road, Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 19 with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to child.

Police reported on Oct. 19 at approximately 1:15 a.m. officers responded to a residence in Naugatuck for a domestic disturbance. Through the course of the investigation, police reported, it was discovered that the accused was involved in a verbal altercation with one of the victims. Police reported the altercation then became physical, when according to the victims, one of them was slapped in the face and thrown on the ground while the other was also thrown and pushed to the ground. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 19.

Mantarius Hall, 32, of 933 Rubber Ave. 10g, Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 19 with violation of probation.

Police reported on Oct. 19 the accused turned himself in on an active violation of probation arrest warrant. The accused was held on a $50,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 19.

Daniel Matthew Buczek, 32, of 64 Park Ave., Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 19 with third-degree assault-victim elderly or other and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on Oct. 19 at approximately 9:22 a.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation the accused was involved in a verbal argument with a pregnant victim over drug use. Police reported the victim stated the accused spat at her, threw an egg sandwich at her but missed, and threw sneakers at her, which hit her in the stomach. Police reported the victim did not require any medical attention. The accused was released on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 20.

Brandon Lee Becker, 19, of 151 Fieldstone Terrace, Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 19 with third-degree criminal mischief.

Police reported on Oct. 19 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident in July 2020 in which the accused spray painted graffiti. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 9.

Gary Pozvek, 63, of 244 Bluebird Drive, Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 19 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on Oct. 19 officers responded to the area of Maple Hill Road at Prospect Street for a suspicious vehicle reported to be parked off the side of the road. Through the course of their investigation, police reported, it was determined that the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 4.

Victor Manuel Rodriguez, 22, of 326 Davenport Ave., New Haven, was charged Oct. 20 with second-degree threatening, disorderly conduct, second-degree assault and violation of probation.

Police reported on Oct. 20 Naugatuck police responded to New Haven Police Department, which had detained the accused on active arrest warrants. Police reported there was an active arrest warrant from Naugatuck police stemming from a previous incident on July 19, 2020, in which the accused allegedly cut the victim with a knife during an argument. The accused was held on bonds totaling $77,500 to appear in court.

Nestor Merlo, 38, of 85 Ridge Road Unit 2, Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 20 with second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on Oct. 20 the accused was arrested an active PRAWN arrest warrant in which he failed to appear. The accused was released on a court-set $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court on Nov. 18.

David Day, 54, of 128 Millville Ave., Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 20 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and drinking while driving.

Police reported on Oct. 20 at about 8:52 p.m. officers were dispatched to Mountview Plaza on Rubber Avenue for a person sleeping in their vehicle. Through the course of their investigation, police reported, officers determined the accused to be intoxicated. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 2.

Christine Galli, 39, of 162 Bluebird Drive, Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 20 with fifth-degree larceny.

Police reported on Oct. 21 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant stems from an investigation in which the accused was tasked with bringing an employer’s cash deposit to the bank, however the deposit had no record of being at the bank. The accused was released on a court-set promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 9.

Rachel H. Seavey, 30, of 63 Olive St., Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 21 with sixth-degree larceny and risk of injury to child.

Police reported on Oct. 21 officers responded to Walmart on New Haven Road for a shoplifting complaint. Prior to arrival, police reported, officers were informed that the suspect had fled the scene in a blue BMW. Police reported the suspect vehicle was located on New Haven Road and officers made contact with the accused. Police reported the accused had walked past all points of sale in Walmart with a shopping cart full of groceries, totaling $414.38. During the commission of this crime, police reported, a juvenile was present. The accused was released on a $500 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 4.

William Nobitz, 61, of 44 Osborn Road Apt. D7, Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 21 with second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on Oct. 21 at approximately 10:44 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim. Police reported the victim stated during the argument the accused threatened to kill her and himself. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 22.

Sorenna Na-Lewis, 31, of 475 Spring St. Apt. B, Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 22 with disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief.

Police reported on Oct. 22 at approximately 2 p.m. the accused surrendered for a domestic arrest warrant stemming from an incident on Oct. 14, 2020, where an argument with the victim turned physical. Police reported police were called but the accused left prior to their arrival. Police reported attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful at that time. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 23.

Guy K. Boileau, 47, of 61 Fern St., Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 22 with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.

Police reported on Oct. 22 at 5:18 p.m. officers responded to an ongoing neighbor dispute. Police reported police were dispatched twice on Oct. 22, 2020, were the accused was arrested for threatening a neighbor and causing a disturbance in the street. The accused was scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Nov. 24.

Christopher Michael Fish, 39, of 84 Mulberry St., Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 23 with second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on Oct. 23 at 8:02 a.m. officers responded to the area of Mulberry Street and Osborn Road for a report of a female yelling for help. Police reported officers were able to locate this female along with the accused. Through interviews and investigation, police reported, it was learned the accused and the female were involved in a domestic argument. During the argument, police reported, the accused damaged belongings inside the residence and grabbed the victim. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 26.

Gonzalo Ortiz, 36, 11 Lines Hill St. Apt. 2R, Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 23 with second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening, interfering with an officer/resisting and assault of public safety or emergency medical personnel.

Police reported on Oct. 23 members of the Naugatuck Police Department were dispatched to Lines Hill Street for a general complaint. After further investigation, police reported, it was revealed that the accused had threatened to physically hurt his neighbors. While officers attempted to detain the accused, police reported, he resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer. The accused was held on a $25,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 26.

Lawrence Pellegrino, 35, of 103 Charbrook Road, Stratford, was charged Oct. 23 with violation of protective order, illegal use of payment card and receipt of illegal use of credit card.

Police reported on Oct. 23 at approximately 9 p.m. the accused was arrested for an active arrest warrant. Police reported the incident occurred with a walk-in complaint stating the accused was in violation of a protective order. Through the investigation, police reported, it was determined the accused was in violation of a protective order and an arrest warrant was issued. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 26.

Police reported on Oct. 23 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused fraudulently used a credit card. The accused was released on a $1,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at

Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 26.

Frank Owens, 38, of 438 High St., Torrington, was charged Oct. 23 with three counts of sixth-degree larceny and three counts of conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on Oct. 23 members on the Naugatuck Police Department arrested the accused on an active warrant from this agency. Police reported the warrant was issued because the accused stole consumable goods from Big Y. The accused was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 9.

Jempe Wamputsrik, 32, of 28 Bristol Ave., Wallingford, was charged Oct. 24 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to drive in proper lane and operating a motor vehicle without license.

Police reported on Oct. 24 officers observed the accused traveling southbound in the northbound lane of South Main Street in Naugatuck. Police reported officers stopped the accused and found the accused to be intoxicated while failing to maintain the proper lane. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and due in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 3.

Stephen Sorriero, 34, of 53 Woodbine St., Naugatuck, was charged Oct. 24 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on Oct. 24 at approximately 2:17 a.m. an officer observed a motor vehicle accident in the parking lot of 585 Bar & Grill, 585 South Main St. Through the investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 2.