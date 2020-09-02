Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Zoraida Thornton, 50, of 1081 New Haven Road, 7f, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 13 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on Aug. 13 at approximately 7 p.m. officers responded to a residence for an argument between family members. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, they found there was an argument that escalated where the victim was scratched by the accused in the facial area. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 14.

Juan Figueroa, 37, of 45 Grickis Lane, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 14 with violation or protective order and first-degree criminal trespass.

Police reported on Aug. 14 at 12:15 a.m. officers were dispatched for a suspicious party. Through investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be in violation of an active protective order by being at the location. The accused was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 14.

Noah T. Dunn, 38, of 116 Trowbridge Place, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 14 with disorderly conduct and criminal lockout.

Police reported on Aug. 14 at approximately 2 a.m. officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a Naugatuck address. Police reported the accused was involved in an altercation with the victim. The accused was scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 14.

Tatianna Denis, 20, of 261 Sunnyside Ave., Oakville, was charged Aug. 14 with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault-victim elderly or other.

Police reported on Aug. 14 the accused was arrested on an active domestic arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was issued due to the accused throwing a brick at the victim’s vehicle and getting into an altercation with the victim. The accused was released on a $5,000 Non-Surety Bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 17.

Brian Mallane Jr., 39, of 30 Armbruster Road, Plymouth, was charged Aug. 14 with risk of injury to child, second-degree stalking and second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on Aug. 14 the accused was arrested on an active domestic arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was issued due to a domestic incident on July 31, 2020. The accused was released on a $10,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 17.

Nicholas Garcia, 31, of 445 Beaver St. B26, Ansonia, was charged Aug. 14 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on Aug. 14 at approximately 11:35 a.m. officers responded to the Route 8 north exit 26 off ramp for a driver passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle. Through investigation, police reported, it was discovered the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The accused was released on a $500 non surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 1.

Lawrence P. Michaels, 55, of 506 Davis St., Oakville, was charged Aug. 15 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, reckless driving, failure to display lights and failure to drive in proper lane.

Police reported on Aug. 15 at approximately 2:28 a.m. officers observed a vehicle traveling north on New Haven Road in the opposite lane of travel with no headlights on. Police reported a motor vehicle investigation was conducted, and through investigation it was discovered the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 1.

Mariah Laticia Miles, 27, of 68 Anderson St. Apt. 1R, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 15 with violation of protective order.

Police reported on Aug. 15 at approximately 7:42 a.m. officers responded to an undisclosed location on a violation of a protective order complaint. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused was in violation of a protective order by being at the residence of the protected person. The accused was released on a $1,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 17.

Thomas P. Scianna, 58, of 28 Beacon Wood, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 15 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and improper stop/turn signal lamp.

Police reported on Aug. 15 at approximately 7:52 p.m. a motor vehicle investigation was conducted on Beacon Manor Road. Through investigation, police reported, it was discovered the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 1.

Jonathan Brianshane Ventura, 45, of 246 Spring St. Apt. 1, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 15 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on Aug. 15 at approximately 8:53 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in Naugatuck for a domestic disturbance. Through the course of the investigation, police reported, it was discovered the accused pushed the victim onto the ground during a verbal argument. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 17.

Danielle M. Hickey, 36, of 51 Clyde St., Oakville, was charged Aug. 16 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on Aug. 16 officers were dispatched to Riddles Cafe at 419 North Main St. for a report of a physical altercation. During the course of the investigation, police reported, it was revealed that the accused was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 30.

Jessie Ann Hickey, 32, of 139 Bryant Road, Watertown, was charged Aug. 16 with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on Aug. 16 at approximately 12:04 a.m. while conducting a routine patrol officers observed a female victim lying on the sidewalk with minor injuries. Through the course of the investigation, police reported, the victim advised officers that she was assaulted by the accused along with another female. Police reported officers spoke with witnesses, who corroborated the victim’s statements. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 2.

Tyrell Parker, 24, of 30 Albion St., Waterbury, was charged Aug. 16 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, possession with intent to sell, improper use of marker, license or registration, operating/towing an unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, failure to display plates/inserts, operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Police reported on Aug. 16 at approximately 8:02 p.m. an officer was conducting motor vehicle enforcement in the area of Lines Hill Street and Woodbine Street when the officer observed a vehicle traveling with multiple motor vehicle violations. Police reported the officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Lines Hill Street. Through the investigation, police reported, it was determined the license plate did not belong on the vehicle. Police reported the officer also found a controlled substance in the motor vehicle. The accused was released on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 9.

Justin Agostinho Aresta, 19, of 10 General Patton Drive, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 17 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on Aug. 17 at approximately 1:20 a.m. an officer initiated a motor vehicle investigation in the area of Irving Street. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The accused was released on $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 1.

Jason J. Thompson, 44, of 10 Anessa Ave., Waterbury, was charged Aug. 17 with violation of probation.

Police reported on Aug. 17 the accused turned himself in to the Naugatuck Police Department for a probation violation. The accused was released on a $25,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 10.

Carissa Nicole Hensley, 21, of 79 Irving St., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 17 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on Aug. 17 officers responded to the Naugatuck Police Department lobby for a walk-in complaint. Police reported the victim stated that the accused hit the victim with a closed fist while the victim was driving the accused to work earlier that day. After further investigation, police reported, it was determined a physical fight had taken place. The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 18.

Joshua E. Morales, 30, of 48 Curtiss St., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 18 with risk of injury to child.

Police reported on Aug. 18 the accused was arrested on an active domestic arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was issued due to an incident that was reported to the Naugatuck Police Department on May 6, 2020. The accused was held on a $100,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 18.

Angel D. Rodriguez, 50, of 11 Iranistan Ave., Bridgeport, was charged Aug. 18 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on Aug. 18 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from a shoplifting incident that was reported to Naugatuck police on April 28, 2019. The incident occurred at the Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 16.

Trushikkumar Kaushikbha Patel, 29, of 728 New Haven Road, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 18 with illegal sale/delivery of alcohol to minors, intoxicated persons or habitual drunkards.

Police reported on Aug. 18 officers worked a special assignment to target underage alcohol purchases made at local establishments licensed to sell liquor within the Borough of Naugatuck. Police reported the assignment entailed having an underage buyer enter the targeted liquor store and attempt to purchase liquor. Through the officers’ investigations, police reported, there were several establishments that sold alcohol to the underage buyer without asking for identification. The accused was later arrested and charged with the listed charge. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 23.

Elpidio Bonilla, 53, of 14 Arch St., Waterbury, was charged Aug. 18 with illegal sale/delivery of alcohol to minors, intoxicated persons or habitual drunkards.

Police reported on Aug. 18 officers worked a special assignment to target underage alcohol purchases made at local establishments licensed to sell liquor within the Borough of Naugatuck. Police reported the assignment entailed having an underage buyer enter the targeted liquor store and attempt to purchase liquor. Through the officers’ investigations, police reported, there were several establishments that sold alcohol to the underage buyer without asking for identification. The accused was later arrested and charged with the listed charge. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 23.

Kyle Austin Nixon, 22, of 847 May St., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 18 with illegal sale/delivery of alcohol to minors, intoxicated persons or habitual drunkards.

Police reported on Aug. 18 officers worked a special assignment to target underage alcohol purchases made at local establishments licensed to sell liquor within the Borough of Naugatuck. Police reported the assignment entailed having an underage buyer enter the targeted liquor store and attempt to purchase liquor. Through the officers’ investigations, police reported, there were several establishments that sold alcohol to the underage buyer without asking for identification. The accused was later arrested and charged with the listed charge. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 23.

Kashif Hayat, 37, of 502 Oak Ave. Apt. 20, Cheshire, was charged Aug. 18 with illegal sale/delivery of alcohol to minors, intoxicated persons or habitual drunkards.

Police reported on Aug. 18 officers worked a special assignment to target underage alcohol purchases made at local establishments licensed to sell liquor within the Borough of Naugatuck. Police reported the assignment entailed having an underage buyer enter the targeted liquor store and attempt to purchase liquor. Through the officers’ investigations, police reported, there were several establishments that sold alcohol to the underage buyer without asking for identification. The accused was later arrested and charged with the listed charge. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 23.

Devonte Perez-Quiles, 25, 76 3 Lantern Park Drive, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 20 with fifth-degree larceny and third-degree criminal mischief.

Police reported on Aug. 20 officers responded to an undisclosed location for a reported domestic disturbance. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, it was found that the accused had damaged the victim’s property and caused the victim to be locked out of her residence. Police reported the accused also took items that belonged to the victim. Police reported officers also observed damage within the dwelling to a doorway that appeared to have been damaged during the incident. The accused was processed on a

$10,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 21.

Leomaris Perry, 37, of 153 Wisteria Drive, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 20 with violation of protective order.

Police reported on Aug. 20 the accused was arrested on an active domestic arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was issued due to the accused violating a standing protective order on or about Aug. 1, 2020. The accused was processed on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 21.

Ernest Edward Gatison, 41, of 86 Carroll St., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 20 with three counts of sale of certain illegal drugs, three counts of controlled substance within 1,500 of school, high school or day care, three counts of possession of controlled substance or more than a half ounce of cannabis, three counts of non-student in possession of drugs near a school, high school or day care, illegal operation of motor vehicle without ignition device, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and failure to display plates/inserts.

Police reported on Aug. 20 at approximately 4:13 p.m. an officer initiated a motor vehicle investigation in the area of Carroll Street. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and failing to have an ignition interlock device in the vehicle. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 14.

Police reported on Aug. 20 the accused was also arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused was suspected of selling drugs in a prohibited area. The accused was processed and later released on a $25,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 14.

Benjamin A. Silva, 30, of 338 Cherry St. Ext., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 21 with fourth-degree larceny, fraudulent use of automated teller machine, conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of automated teller machine.

Police reported on Aug. 21 the accused responded to the Naugatuck Police Department to turn himself in on an active arrest warrant for a larceny, which occurred at Webster Bank. The accused was released on a $5,000 court-set bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 16.

Francis Scott Keen, 66, of 18 Barnum Court, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 21 with public indecency and second-degree breach of peace.

Samara Papcin, 43, of 9 Evelyn Drive, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 21 with third-degree identity theft.

Police reported on Aug. 21 the accused turned herself in on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused opened an Eversource account in the victim’s name. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 30.

Carey Jones, 51, of 1 Crestwood Road, Ansonia, was charged Aug. 21 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to drive in proper lanes and reckless driving.

Justin Timothy Howard, 24, of 38-6 Round Tree Drive, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 22 with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police reported on Aug. 22 at approximately 1:24 a.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation the accused became involved in an argument with the victim. Police reported the victim stated during the argument the accused began to throw items around the house, which caused the victim to become frightened, leave the residence and call police from a neighbor’s residence. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 24.

Joanne Elizabeth Dickson, 47, of 15 Rivere Circle, Southbury, was charged Aug. 22 with drinking while driving, illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to carry operator license and failure to obey stop sign.

Police reported on Aug. 22 at approximately 1:29 a.m. an officer initiated a motor vehicle investigation in the area of Rubber Avenue at Neumann Street. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs while failing to obey a stop sign. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 15.

Elizabeth A. Kerma, 31, of 5 Academy Hill Road, Derby, was charged Aug. 23 with second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on Aug. 23 at approximately 6:30 a.m. officers responded to Sunoco gas station, 1059 New Haven Road, on a report of domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument that became physical inside of the vehicle in the parking lot. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 24.

Makai Zhaquan Curry, 20, of 39 Horton Hill Road Ap. 3A, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 23 with second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on Aug. 23 at approximately 6:30 a.m. officers responded to Sunoco gas station, 1059 New Haven Road, on a report of domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument that became physical inside of the vehicle in the parking lot. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 24.

Frankie Soto, 52, of 1491 Central Ave. 515, Bridgeport, was charged Aug. 23 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to have headlamps.

Police reported on Aug. 23 at approximately 7 p.m. officers observed a black Hyundai Accent travelling southbound on Union City Road with severe damage to the front end. Police reported officers conducted a motor vehicle investigation and observed the front airbag deployed, along with severe damage and leaking fluids to the vehicle. Police reported officers also observed a strong odor of an alcoholic-type beverage coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Police reported the accused was given standardized field sobriety tests. The accused is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Sept. 23.