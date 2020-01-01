Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Kyle Anthony Anders-Huculak, 21, of 143 Hoadley St. Apt. 1Fl., Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 16 with three counts of violation of probation.

Police reported the accused was arrested on active violation of probation (VOP) arrest warrants. The accused was held on bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 17.

Jamar Conroy Smith, 26, of 24 Brook St., Shelton, was charged Dec. 16 with interfering with an officer/resisting and reckless driving.

Police reported on Dec. 16 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant at Waterbury Superior Court. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused violated multiple motor vehicle violations on or about Nov. 18, 2019 along with interfering with the officer’s investigation. The accused was held to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 16.

James Ortiz-Santiago, 33, of 10 Leo Lane, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 17 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on Dec. 17 at approximately 4:34 a.m. officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated. Police reported the accused broke multiple items in the residence during the argument. The accused was held on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court Dec. 17.

Glenn Wasilesky, 54, of 23 Dunn Ave., Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 17 with violation of home/office health requirements and second-degree harassment.

Police reported on Dec. 17 at approximately 2:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to 23 Dunn Ave. on a report of a landlord/tenant issue. Through further investigation, police reported, it was determined that the accused has been harassing his tenant by turning the heat and hot water off to the second floor apartment. Police reported the accused in retaliation, according to the victim and past incidents, does this when the victim leaves a window open when the heat is on at the second floor residence. Police reported the accused was advised that the tenant can open his window if he likes, on previous incidents, and the accused was advised, but the accused still continued to harass his tenants. The accused was released on a $1,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 8.

Shaira Mary Afanador, 23, of 26 Earl St., Waterbury, was charged Dec. 17 with sixth-degree larceny, interfering with an officer/resisting and risk of injury to child.

Police reported on Dec. 17 officers were dispatched to Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, on a report of a shoplifting from the store. Police reported loss prevention advised that they observed the accused conceal items in with the baby in the carrier and around the baby totaling under $500 and exit the store without paying for items. Police reported the accused also failed to cooperate with the investigation. The accused was released on a $1,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 8.

Erica Obar, 36, of 51 Park Ave. Fl. 2, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 17 with two counts of second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on Dec. 17 the accused was arrested on active failure to appear (PRAWN) arrest warrants. The accused was held on bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 18.

Aline Dasilva, 35, of 254 City Hill St., Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 17 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on Dec. 17 at approximately 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused pushed the victim causing a minor injury. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 18.

Carla M. Martinez, 41, of 241 Lincoln St. Apt. 2, Waterbury, was charged Dec. 18 with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on Dec. 18 officers were dispatched to Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, on a report of a shoplifting from the store. Police reported loss prevention advised that they observed the accused and another party illegally conceal merchandise totaling under $500 and exit the store without paying for items. The accused was released on $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 8.

Norman Fink, 47, of 97 Greenwood St., Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 18 with second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on Dec. 18 the accused was arrested on an active failure to appear (PRAWN) arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $150 cash bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 2.

Kyle Hartis, 31, of 18 Morning Mist Road, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 18 with evading responsibility-injury/property damage.

Police reported on Dec. 18 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the area of 67 Rustling Reed Road on Nov. 4, 2019 and fled the scene in an unregistered motor vehicle. The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 2.