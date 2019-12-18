Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

David Soderberg, 38, of 37 Golden Hill Court, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 2 with disorderly conduct, second-degree trespassing and second-degree unlawful restraint.

Police reported on Dec. 2 at approximately 5:08 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused was intoxicated. Police reported the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused struck the victim and threatened to do it again. The accused was held on $20,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 3.

Daniel J. Halligan, 38, of 18 Lewis St., Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 2 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis.

Police reported on Dec. 2 officers were dispatched to Cumberland Farms, 527 North Main St., on a report of a suspicious person in the store. Police reported officers determined that the accused was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and under the influence of drugs. The accused was released on a $500 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 11.

Drew Larowe, 30, of 520 Highland Ave., Waterbury, was charged Dec. 3 with second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on Dec. 3 the accused was arrested on an active failure to appear (PRAWN) arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $150 cash bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 18.

David Balek, 42, of 54 Orange Terrace, West Haven, was charged Dec. 4 with criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on Dec. 4 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from a shoplifting incident that was reported to Naugatuck police on Aug. 23, 2019. Police reported the incident occurred at the Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, where the accused removed the security strips from the merchandise and then exited the store passing all points of sale. The accused was released on a promise to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 18.

Luis A. Colon, 37, of 348 Oakville Ave. Apt. A, Waterbury, was charged Dec. 5 with failure to respond to payable violation.

Police reported on Dec. 5 the accused was arrested on an active failure to respond to an infraction arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $150 cash bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 18.

Carlen Francois, 45, of 1847 North Main St., Waterbury, was charged Dec. 5 with first-degree forgery, criminal attempt at fourth-degree larceny, first-degree failure to appear and three counts of second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on Dec. 5 the accused was processed on an active arrest warrant stemming from an incident reported on Nov. 4, 2019 at the Liberty Bank on New Haven Road in Naugatuck where the accused attempted to cash a forged check. Police reported the accused was also processed on an active PRAWN arrest warrants. The accused was held on bond and given a court date of Dec. 6 at Waterbury Superior Court.

Shane Blaise Dalton, 25, of 37 School St. Apt. B, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 5 with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on Dec. 5 the accused turned himself into the Naugatuck Police Department on an active arrest warrant for the listed charges stemming from a shoplifting complaint that occurred at Big Y Supermarket on Jan. 19, 2019. The accused was released on a $500 surety bond and assigned a court date of Dec. 18 at Waterbury Superior Court.

Christina Girard, 47, of 19-4 Coach Circle, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 6 with evading responsibility-injury/property damage.

Police reported on Dec. 6 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an evading a motor vehicle accident in a parking area located on Coach Circle. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle and evaded a motor vehicle accident after leaving the scene. The accused was released on $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 13.

Jacqueline Rinsland, 37, of 75 Ives St., Waterbury, was charged Dec. 7 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on Dec. 7 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. The warrant was from a larceny incident that occurred on Aug. 27, 2019 at Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road. Police reported loss prevention advised that they observed the accused illegally conceal $70.05 worth of merchandise and exit the store without paying for items. The accused was released on $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 18.

Lina Vanepps, 51, of 28 Beacon Wood Court, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 7 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on Dec. 7 at approximately 5:40 p.m. oficers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused was intoxicated. Police reported the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused was yelling at and pushed the victim. The accused was released on a promise to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 9.

Thomas Matthew Scianna, 20, was charged Dec. 7 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on Dec. 7 at approximately 5:40 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused pushed the victim. The accused was released on a promise to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 9.

Keith Ling, 37, of 45 Dalton Ave., Waterbury, was charged Dec. 7 with second-degree failure to appear and failure to respond to infraction.

Police reported on Dec. 7 the accused was arrested on an active failure to appear (PRAWN) arrest warrant and an active failure to respond to infraction arrest warrant. The accused was released on bond and scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Dec. 19 and New Haven Superior Court on Dec. 20.

Marc D. Carrion, 29, of 252 Cheshire Road, Prospect, was charged Dec. 7 with evading responsibility-injury/property damage.

Police reported on Dec. 7 at approximately 11:02 p.m. officers were dispatched to an evading a motor vehicle accident in the parking area of the Water Street Pub, 104 Water St. Police reported officers were advised prior to arrival that the accused had fled the scene. Officers found the accused sometime later. Through the officers’ investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance and evading a motor vehicle accident after leaving the scene. The accused was released on $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 26.

Christian Taylor Manouse, 23, of 8 Rough Wing Road, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 8 with violation of a protective order.

Police reported on Dec. 8 at approximately 9:15 a.m. officers responded to a residence following up a vandalism complaint. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused was in violation of a protective order by being at the residence of the protected persons. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 9.

Enid Yamilette Velez, 23, of 23 Dunn Ave., Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 8 with second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on Dec. 8 at approximately 12:55 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a neighbor complaint. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated and became physical when, according to the victim, the accused slapped the victim across the face. Police reported the accused also threw the victim’s flowers across the driveway. The accused was released on a promise to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 18.

Lorraine Gallagher, 34, of 205 Prindle Ave., Ansonia, was charged Dec. 9 with second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on Dec. 9 the accused was arrested on an active failure to appear (PRAWN) arrest warrant. The accused was held on a $3,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 9.

Ana Oliveira, 49, of 134 Miller Drive, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 9 with reckless driving and disobeying signal of officer.

Police reported on Dec. 9 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from a reckless driving incident in the area of Rubber Avenue. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle in a reckless manner while not obeying the signal of the officers. The accused was released on $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 18.

Christopher Monteleone, 25, of 234 North Main St. Apt. 2, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 9 with first-degree animal cruelty.

See story.

Steven Robert Lynn, 32, of 716 New Haven Road Apt. 210, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 9 with second-degree failure to appear and reckless driving.

Police reported on Dec. 9 at approximately 4:25 p.m. officers responded to the parking lot at 727 Rubber Ave. on a report of motor vehicle accident. Upon further investigation, police reported, officers found that the accused was driving recklessly and with a suspended license. Police reported the accused was also arrested on an active failure to appear (PRAWN) arrest warrant. The accused was released on bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 18.

Robin A. Brand, 51, of 716 New Haven Road Apt. 210, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 9 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree forgery and interfering with an officer/resisting.

Police reported on Dec. 9 at approximately 4:25 p.m. officers responded to the parking lot at 727 Rubber Ave. on a report of motor vehicle accident. Upon further investigation, police reported, officers found that the accused kept interfering with the investigation by changing her story as to what occurred. Police reported the accused was in possession of several counterfeit $100 bills and in possession of a controlled substance with drug paraphernalia. Police reported the accused also failed to carry valid insurance on a rental vehicle. The accused was released on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 18.

Anastasia Christine Riccio, 30, of 185 Andrew Ave., Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 10 with fifth-degree larceny.

Police reported on Dec. 10 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused stole multiple items out of a garage and pawned the items at several pawn shops. The accused was later released on a

$2,500 non-surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 18.

Abdulsatar A. Sulaivani, 30, of 256 Austin Road Apt. 5, Waterbury, was charged Dec. 10 with sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer/resisting.

Police reported on Dec. 10 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant at Waterbury Superior Court. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused stole multiple items from Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, on May 9, 2019. The accused was held to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 10.

Robert Stephens, 32, of 85 Fairway Drive. Apt. 1, Wethersfield, was charged Dec. 10 with second-degree harassment.

Police reported on Dec. 10 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused harassed the victim through excessive text messages. The accused was released on a promise to appear in Waterbury

Superior Court on Dec. 18.

Kelly Frances Veach, 24, of 32 Dunn Lane, Naugatuck, was charged Dec. 10 with failure to respond to infraction.

Police reported on Dec. 10 the accused was arrested on an active failure to respond to an infraction arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $100 cash bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 26.