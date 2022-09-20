NAUGATUCK — Yvette Marie West, 91, formerly of Waterbury, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Complete Care at Glendale in Naugatuck.

“Eve” was born in Waterbury on March 15, 1931, a daughter of the late Adrien and Lucia (Bernier) Bellemare. Eve retired from the VNA in Waterbury as a homemaker, a job which she enjoyed very much! She was an avid bowler, enjoyed shopping, and going out to lunch with friends and family.

She found great pleasure in exchanging furniture and redecorating with her best friend and twin sister Georgette. More than anything, Eve loved being a Mom to her four girls; all she ever wanted for Christmas or holidays was to be with her four girls. She was also a proud grandmother and great-grandmother.

She leaves behind four cherished daughters, Lucille Miller of Middlebury, Pauline Gervickas and her husband Joseph of Middlebury, Lorraine Villarreal of Waterbury, and Doris Berth and her husband Bill of South Carolina; two grandchildren, Jennifer and Thomas; three great-grandchildren, Leyla, Leah and Adrian; her brother Ronald Bellemare and his wife Linda, of Thomaston; four sisters, Irene, Claire, Theresa and Cecile; her beloved nieces, Ann, Jane and Carol; as well as many other nieces and nephews; and her very best friend Mary Cloney of Beacon Falls. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Loretta Roland.

In addition to her par<t$>ents, Eve was predeceased by her best friend and beloved twin sister Georgette Beland; her brothers Normand Bellemare and Roger Bellemare; and her former husband and father to her four girls, Claude Robert.

Eve’s family would like to give special thanks to Bree and Geri at Complete Care at Glendale, along with their hospice team, for their wonderful care and compassion given to their Mom.

A funeral service for Eve was at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Beacon Baptist Fellowship Church, 200 Elm St., Thomaston.

Burial was to be at the convenience of the family.

For online condolences and directions, please visit prospectmemorial.com.