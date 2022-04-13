NAUGATUCK — William M. Birch, age 67, beloved husband of the late Ann “Theresa” (Bookless) Birch, passed away at Waterbury Hospital on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Born in Waterbury, on May 24, 1954, he was the son of the late William L. and Eleanor (Sullivan) Birch. He was a longtime resident of Naugatuck, and had worked at Waterbury Rolling Mills for 33 years. He was known as “Mr. Fix It,” and was an avid motorcycle rider. Bill especially loved spending time with his family.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Janice Coppola of Waterbury, and Christina Balzano of Naugatuck; his six grandchildren; his four great-grandchildren; his brother, Michael Birch of Del Ray, Fla.; his sister, Beverly Weid of Naugatuck; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Rodriguez.

All services are private, and burial will be in St. James Cemetery.

To send an online condolence, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.

The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.