NAUGATUCK — William G. O’Connell, 60, of Naugatuck, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

Bill was born on Aug. 25, 1962 to the late William D. and Loretta (Falihee) O’Connell. Bill worked as the plant manager at Ambion Chemical Corp. in Naugatuck, a job he began many years ago as a means to support his family. He had been working alongside his son Tom, creating custom chemical compounds that are used in a bevy of different industries.

He and his son shared an interest in space and the great beyond, often telling the other where to watch the latest rocket launch or space endeavor.

Bill also loved being outdoors and going camping. One of Bill’s favorite places was Mount Washington and would often take trips there with his family. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially over a good barbecue.

He was also a music lover whose favorite band was Bad Company. Bill was a jovial person with a warm heart and a loud voice. He made friends with seemingly everyone he met. He will surely be missed by those who knew him and all whose lives he touched.

Left to cherish Bill’s memory are his son, Thomas P. O’Connell of Naugatuck; his daughters, Barbara Aizner of Monroe, and Daniella Tournas and her husband Peter, of Milford; his four siblings, Kevin O’Connell and his wife Kathy, of Somers, N.Y., Danny O’Connell, Michael O’Connell and his wife Lydia, of Chester, Vt., and Donna Finneran and her husband Walter, of Watertown; his five grandchildren, Paige Vichiola, Tiffany Szarmach, Peter Tournas, Matthew Tournas and Emily Tournas; as well as his aunts Marie and Theresa.

Bill also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his two brothers, Thomas P. O’Connell and Brian O’Connell; as well as Marie Przywara, the love of his life and mother of his son, who also died unexpectedly at the age of 48.

At Bill’s request, there are no services.

Please consider a donation in his memory to the Mount Washington Observatory (mountwashington.org).

