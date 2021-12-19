NAUGATUCK — Velma Doris Sego, 80, of Naugatuck, entered into rest on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Waterbury Hospital. Velma was born on Feb. 2, 1941, in Holyoke, Mass., daughter of the late Edward and Doris (Cordonnier) Gladu.

Velma worked as a waitress for many years until her retirement, and was a committed volunteer at Waterbury Hospital and the St. Francis Church Fair. Velma was known at the Naugatuck Senior Center as the “Master” of Cribbage and held class there on Thursdays. She was a kind person who cared for others and made many dinners for friends in her neighborhood.

She was the beloved mother of Terry Fuller and her husband, Dave, of Canton, Mass., Wendy Robertson of The Villages, Fla., and Kevin Sego of Cape Cod.

Velma is survived by her 11 loving grandchildren; 12 cherished great-grandchildren; her brother, Edward Gladu, Jr. of Inverness, Fla.; her sister, Carol Cognata of Cave Creek, Ariz.; her daughter-in-law, Sondra Sego of Monroe; and several nieces and nephews.

Velma was predeceased by her sons, Frederick Sego and Francis Sego; her brother, Leo Gladu; her sister, Alyce Marie Fitzsimmons; and her son-in-law, Keith Robertson.

Mass will be at St. Francis Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m.

The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck has been entrusted with her care.

To leave online condolences for her family, or to share a story of Velma, please visit fordfh.com.