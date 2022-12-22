SOUTHBURY — Thomas H. Feero Jr., 79, of Southbury and formerly of Prospect, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Tom was born in Waterbury on April 11, 1943, to the late Pearl (Jensen) and Thomas H. Feero Sr. Tom proudly served his country as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force. Tom received his bachelor’s degree in business at the University of Connecticut and was a member of the Masonic Society.

Tom spent much of his professional life in the banking industry, where he consulted and managed IT.

During his time in Prospect he was a member of the Prospect Congregational Church.

His hobbies included coin collecting, photography and bowling and was in several bowling leagues at Lakewood Lanes for quite some time.

Tom is survived by his stepson Christopher Keeler and his wife Anna, of Prospect, and his stepdaughter Kathleen Cellar of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; his sister Nancy Feero of Crossville, Tenn.; his grandson Richard Cellar of Ellington; as well as two great-grandchildren, Rylee and Charlie Pease.

In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his wife Nadia (Arthers) Keeler Feero, who left his side in 2019, and his grandson Stephen Cellar.

A graveside service with military honors was to be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Prospect Cemetery, 1 Union City Road in Prospect.

