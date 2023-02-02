Terence Nolan

BEACON FALLS — Terence “Terry” Nolan, age 77, beloved husband of Alice (Scott) Nolan, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Born Jan. 1, 1946, in Waterbury, Conn., he was the son of the late Andrew and Hazel (Somers) Nolan. A lifelong resident of Naugatuck, Terry recently moved to Beacon Falls, where he has lived with his family for the last several years.

Terry graduated from Quinnipiac College in 1968 with a degree in accounting, the first in his family to obtain a college degree. Following several years as an accountant, Terry decided to pursue a career in the Connecticut State Police. As a state trooper first class, Terry found his calling and would go on to have a highly accomplished, 20+ year career. He was a detective with the major crimes division, a field training officer, and a founding member of the state police union. Terry was also recognized for his fearless commitment to the communities he served and received numerous recognitions for selfless heroism and life-saving acts. He approached his work with a deep sense of compassion, and many can attest to the kindness he showed and the assistance he provided during their times of need.

An avid student of theology, following his retirement from the force, Terry attended the Archdiocese of Hartford’s Diaconate Program, where he was ordained in 1997 as a Deacon in the Catholic church. He would go on to serve several church communities, most notably St. Teresa’s of Woodbury, where he was a valued spiritual leader to parishioners for over a decade. He was an ardent follower of Christ and the scriptures, and his beliefs resonated throughout how he lived his life and treated those around him.

Outside his work, Terry had a true lust for life and pursued his interests with tireless zeal. He spent significant time reading on topics of history and religion.

He was a fearless scuba diver and had a great love of the ocean.

He was an enthusiastic fan of classic rock, particularly Steely Dan, and could always be found enjoying a lobster dinner or in the kitchen, cooking something new.

In later years, Terry took great joy in the companionship of the family dog, Winston, and spent countless hours out exploring with Winston by his side.

Terry will most probably be remembered for his kind and gregarious disposition. He was always interested in meeting new people and had a great sense of curiosity in learning about them, their lives and interests.

You always felt heard by Terry, and he loved sharing stories, giving advice, and telling a joke.

Terry was a devoted family man and spent over 56 years married to his wife, Alice. In addition to Alice, Terry leaves his son, Christopher Nolan and his girlfriend, Kris Garlin, of Naugatuck; his daughters, Rachel Halas and her husband, Joe, of Danbury, and Coleen Nolan of Beacon Falls; his five grandchildren, Simon and Martin Corbett, and Emily, Olivia and Jack Halas; his sisters-in-law, Shirley Nolan of Naugatuck, Geradeline Nolan of Waterbury, Mary Miller of Prospect, and Edna and her husband, Gary Mills, of Aiken, S.C.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by brothers Kevin, Andrew, Brian and Kelly.

The family expresses their deep appreciation to the medical and hospital staff for their utmost professionalism and outstanding compassionate treatment of Terry. Specifically, they would like to thank Dr. Denis Huebner, Dr. Kurt Sabbath, and Dr. Gowda for their consistent support of Terry.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Michael’s Church in Beacon Falls. Burial was in St. James Cemetery. Visitation was on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carolyn’s Place, 137 Grandview Ave., Waterbury, CT 06708; Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082; or St. Michael’s Church, 25 Maple Ave., Beacon Falls, CT 06403.