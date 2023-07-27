Susan M. Melnick

PROSPECT — Susan Marie Melnick, 75, of Prospect, died peacefully while surrounded by the love of her family on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Saint Mary’s Hospital. She was the widow of the late Peter Melnick.

She was born Aug. 10, 1949 in Waterbury, a daughter of the late Carl and Doris (McCormack) Fehrs. Susan graduated from St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing. She was a phenomenal nurse. Susan worked at the hospital, her career scanning many years.

She ran the hemodialysis unit before transferring to the cardiac unit, where she cared for heart transplant patients for most of her career. Her patients, their families and her coworkers loved her.

She was also the “family nurse.” At any time if a family member or friend needed nursing care or advice, Sue was the one to call. She was very knowledgeable, patient and compassionate.

She was so loved by all who knew her. As an avid UConn women’s basketball fan, Susan rarely missed a game.

Many happy memories for the Fehrs family center around Susan Ruth Road in Dennisport.

She enjoyed tending her garden and bird watching. Sue welcomed her visits from the robins and “Mr. Cardinal.”

She loved to watch thunderstorms; she will be seeing the rainbows from Heaven’s vantage now. Sue leaves a beautiful tapestry of love, generosity and compassion to be treasured by all who were blessed to know and love her.

She will be missed by her son Stephen of Texas; her sisters Laurie Ferraro and Beth Sickles, both of Wolcott; and five nieces and nephews. Sue was welcomed to Heaven by her husband Peter and son Andrew, and well as her brothers-in-law Brian Sickles and Carl Fehrs.

All services were to be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are gratefully appreciated.