NAUGATUCK — Stephen Dobi Jr., age 61, beloved husband of Lynn (Pietrzak) Dobi, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his home in Naugatuck surrounded by his family.

Born in Bridgeport, to Stephen Dobi Sr. and Theresa (Nagy) Dobi, Stephen was raised in Fairfield. He spent the majority of his life in Naugatuck with Lynn, raising their three children. Stephen was a mechanical engineer who spent most of his career at SHW Casting Technologies in Torrington.

When he wasn’t working, Stephen enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his beloved Oakland Raiders and UConn Huskies men’s basketball teams, sampling different craft beers, and utilizing his talents as a handyman around the house. While his children were young, Stephen coached in Union City Little League and Naugatuck Babe Ruth and was a Cub Scout Leader for Pack 110 in Naugatuck.

Besides his wife Lynn of 37 years, Stephen leaves behind his three children, Stephen III of Naugatuck, Matthew and his fiance, Caroline McManus, of Windsor Locks, and Kaitlin and her significant other, Joseph Farrell, of Watertown, and family dog, Penny, his faithful sidekick. He also leaves behind his sister, Theresa Nagy of Texas. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Stephen was known for his kindness, quick wit, and was always there to lend a helping hand.

He will be remembered by the many lives he touched and friends that he leaves behind. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Harold Leever Cancer Center and Hartford Health Care at Home for their tremendous care and support for Stephen and his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New Haven Road, Naugatuck. Burial followed in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck.

To send an online condolence, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to honor Stephen may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or online at stjude.com.