NAUGATUCK — Seth Albert Reichardt, 47, of Naugatuck, the beloved husband of Nicole (Rizzo) Reichardt, entered into rest peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his home. He was born in Derby, on July 2, 1974, and lived in Beacon Falls for many years before he moved to Naugatuck.

Seth was the owner of the Elite Driving School and Car Care of Beacon Falls, and attended the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Oxford. He graduated from Yale University with a Bachelors in Physics and had a thirst for learning as much as he could by listening to others talk about many different topics. He loved Disney and spending time with his family and many friends. He enjoyed eating good food and drinking his favorite Diet Coke. Seth was a wonderful, caring husband and a devoted uncle. He will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.

His family, in addition to his beloved wife Nicole, includes his caring brother, Richard Reichardt of Plymouth; his loving sister, Rhonda Reichardt of Wolcott; his father figure, Carl Weston of Oxford; and several nieces and nephews. Seth was predeceased by his beloved mother, Carolyn Jean Reichardt.

A Funeral Service in Celebration of Seth’s life was in the Chapel of the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St., Seymour, with the Rev. Chris Willis, Pastor of the Cornerstone Assembly of God officiating. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Seth’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association.

