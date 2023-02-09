NAUGATUCK — Samantha C. Bombardier, 29, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Sam was born June 2, 1993, in Derby, the daughter of Francis Bombardier III and Eileen (Borbas) Carlson. She attended local schools and graduated from Naugatuck High School, class of 2011. She furthered her education at Naugatuck Valley Community College and obtained her bachelor’s in human services from Post University. She was employed for many years at EasterSeals as a direct caregiver.

One of Sam’s greatest loves was softball. She played on many teams, mostly in Naugatuck, from the ages of 5 to 18. There are many amazing coaches, parents, and teammates who had touched her life.

Sam had a great heart and shared it with everyone she met. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, fishing, and listening to all types of music. She always had a love for animals.

Besides her mother, Eileen Carlson (Rich), and her father, Francis Bombardier III (Ashley), Sam is survived by her sister, Danielle Bombardier (Eddie); her brother, Charles Carlson; her grandmother, Helen Borbas; her cherished aunt Laura and uncle Thomas Petronchak; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Special thanks to the entire staff at Yale Cardiac ICU for the exceptional care and support through this difficult journey.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. directly at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial was to be in St. James Cemetery. There were no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck has assisted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Foster and Forever Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 284, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

