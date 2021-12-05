NAUGATUCK — Ruth (Gazdik) Kotuby, 89, formerly of Naugatuck, entered into rest on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain Campus. Ruth was the devoted wife of Paul Kotuby, Sr. for over 68 years until his passing in September of this year. Ruth was born on Dec. 28, 1931, in Naugatuck, daughter of the late John and Mary (Lengyel) Gazdik.

Ruth worked as a registered nurse for Waterbury Hospital, Jones Nursing Home in Naugatuck, and in Nashville, Tenn., while Paul was stationed there with the military. Ruth cheered for the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots and UConn women’s basketball along with her husband, Paul, and was also a volunteer for Peter J. Foley Little League and Babe Ruth baseball.

She and her family made many memories at their home in Lake Bomoseen, Vermont. Ruth and Paul were spontaneous and adventurous, they lived their lives to the fullest and relished every moment. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting, making clothes for her children and their friends. Ruth had a passion for crossword puzzles, cooking, antiquing and perusing flea markets. Her faith and the love of family meant everything to her.

Her family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain Campus, for their compassionate care they provided to Ruth in her final days.

Ruth is the beloved mother of Paul M. “Skip” (Celeste Greco) Kotuby, Jr. of Bristol, R.I., and Karin (Vincent) Messina of Holmes, N.Y. She is the proud grandmother of Paige, Paul Michael, McKenzie, Parker, Lyn, Briana and Kaitlin; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Contessa Kay, Paul Michael, Carson and Braeden, and twin boys on the way; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Ruth was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Gazdik Jazina and Helen Gazdik.

Services for Ruth will be at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, at alz.org.

The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck has been entrusted with her care.

To leave online condolences for Ruth’s family, please visit fordfh.com.