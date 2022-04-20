NAUGATUCK — On March 25, 2022, Ronald Francis Burghart, a resident of Woodbridge, Naugatuck, and Murphy, N.C., passed away after a fight with cancer. He was deceased by his wife, MaryAnne Doyle of Branford.

He was the father of five. He leaves behind Kathy Stevens Burghart, Ronald Junior, Doreen, Brian (Barbara Haskell Burghart) and was predeceased by Joseph. He will also leave behind three grandsons, Edward Stevens of N.C., Michael Delibero of N.C., and Brian Burghart of Conn. Ron also leaves behind a his sister, Joyce Corcoran of The Villages in Florida and was predeceased by his sister, Jean of Wash.

Ron worked many years as a tool maker, short order cook and as a landscaping manager.

His largest pleasures in life included coaching for the fathers and sons baseball teams in Woodbridge, volunteering for Muscular Dystrophy, and spending time with his grandsons. He was also a great fan of ice hockey, long walks, and cats.