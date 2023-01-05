NAUGATUCK — Robyn R. Smith, age 57, passed away at her home in Naugatuck on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

She was born in Waterbury on April 7, 1965, daughter of the late Robert A. and Shirlee (Rentz) Smith, godmother of Jacob Byrne and Austin Bernard.

Robyn was a lifelong resident of Naugatuck and a 1983 graduate of Naugatuck High School. She was named “best dressed,” following in her mother’s footsteps. She graduated from Clarkson University and went on to graduate from the University of Bridgeport School of Law.

She worked at the Waterbury Unemployment Office while attending law school. Upon graduation she became a public defender at Waterbury Court GA4.

Robyn was currently an outstanding and dedicated public defender for the New Haven Court GA23. Along with Waterbury, she leaves many colleagues who became dear friends. She will also be missed by her clients whom she put her heart and soul into advocating for them.

Robyn was an active member of the United Church of Christ, Southbury, serving on the board of missions and fellowship, volunteer at Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen (D.E.S.K.) in New Haven. She also supported Greater Waterbury Interfaith Ministries, Safe Haven, St. Vincent dePaul and Acts4Ministry, all of Waterbury.

She also supported and devoted her time and love for Newfoundland dogs at “That Newfoundland Place,” referred to as her “favorite place in the world.”

Everyone who knew Rob loved Rob. She was compassionate, supportive, generous, loyal, lit up a room and filled it with laughter.

She enjoyed spending time with friends, Broadway plays, going out to dinner, volunteering, gardening, the beach, working out and concerts, especially The Grateful Dead. Her true love was Bobby Weir and proudly displayed a photo of Jerry Garcia on her office wall.

She will also be missed by her cats, fish and predeceased Newfoundland dogs. Robyn was loved by many and will be missed immensely.

“Sunshine, daydream, walking in the tall trees, going where the wind blows, Blooming like a red rose”—Sugar Magnolia

A celebration of Robyn’s life was to be on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, Southbury, at 283 Main St. North, Southbury.

Donations may be made to: D.E.S.K. 103 Whitney Ave., New Haven, CT 06510; That Newfoundland Place, 554 Pucker St., Coventry, CT 06238; or The United Church of Christ, Southbury, 283 Main St. North, Southbury, CT 06488.

