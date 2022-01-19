NAUGATUCK — Roberta J. (Sweeney) Poynton, 84, wife of Donald M. Poynton, died peacefully on Dec. 23, 2021 at her home.

Roberta was born July 31, 1937, in Yonkers, N.Y., daughter of the late Robert J. and Florence (Wagner) Sweeney and had lived in Naugatuck for the past 74 years. Roberta worked for many years as a typist for P and M Printing.

In addition to Donald, her husband of 44 years, Roberta is survived by her children, Lori Santor, Chris Darcy, Brenda Martin and Shelly Dwyer; her stepson, David L. Poynton; her sister, Dorothy Leonard; her nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Roberta was predeceased by her sister, Florence Yurvich-Jurewicz.

All services will be private and there are no calling hours.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

To leave an online condolence, please visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.