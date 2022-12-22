Robert M. Maglione Jr.

BEACON FALLS — Robert F. Maglione Jr., 73, of Beacon Falls, passed away unexpectedly while surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Raphael’s Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Greenwood) Maglione and father of Brian Maglione.

Bob was born on Nov. 21, 1949 in Bridgeport, a son of the late Robert F. and Joan (Walsh) Maglione Sr. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War as a communication technology operator for the admiral of the South Pacific.

After his honorable discharge, he went on to complete an associate degree from Post University. He retired as a logistics manager for Philips Medical.

Bob was a wonderful husband and devoted father. He attended Brian’s track meets and supported his son’s endeavors as the proud father he was. Classic car shows, family vacations to Newport and time with his grandchildren brought Bob so much joy. He will be so terribly missed.

Besides his loving wife Nancy, Bob leaves to cherish his love and memory his son Brian and his wife Kimberly, of Beacon Falls, and grandchildren Kara and Ryan. He also leaves his brother Thomas Maglione of Florida; and sisters Joann Powers of Ansonia, Judi Ruggiero (Nick) of Shelton, and Elizabeth (Jim) Miller of Naugatuck; as well as his in-laws with whom he was very close—Jim and Debbie Greenwood, Joan Greenwood, Sally and Dennis Carroll and Patty and Jim Fogle; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation was to be on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. Funeral services were to begin at noon at the funeral home. Burial with military honors immediately followed at Grove Cemetery, 1 Cross St., Naugatuck.

You are invited to share a favorite memory, photo or words of comfort on Bob’s Tribute Wall at prospectmemorial.com.