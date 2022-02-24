Robert H. Zerbarini Sr.

NAUGATUCK — Robert H. “Zeb” Zerbarini Sr., 78, husband of Janet (Morin) Zerbarini, died peacefully, Feb. 13, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Bob was born June 30, 1943, in Stamford, son of the late Alfred and Alba (Laguardia) Zerbarini. Bob lived in Naugatuck most of his life and worked for many years as a mechanic.

In addition to Janet, his wife of 45 years, Bob is survived by his children, Robert H. Zerbarini Jr., Alfred Zerbarini, Anthony Zerbarini (Dawn), Steven Greaves, Robert Greaves, Carin Zerbarini and Brenda VanDelft; his sister-in-law, Louise Zerbarini; his many grandchildren and great grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Pop-Pop,” several nieces and nephews and his faithful K-9 companion, Wizard.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, Alfred Zerbarini Jr. and his sister, Carol Wilson.

Family and friends gathered for a service at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Burial followed in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Bob’s memory, donations can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.

To leave an online condolence, please visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.