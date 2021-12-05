NAUGATUCK — Robert David DeAngelis, 65, passed away on Nov. 26, 2021. Born Sept. 30, 1956, he was the eldest son of the late Robert and Hazel Comboni DeAngelis.

Robert grew up in Seymour, graduated Seymour High School in 1974 and attended Lydonville State College in Lydonville, Vt. He loved to ski, fish, cook and lived an adventurous life, spending half of his life in Connecticut and New York, and the other half in Florida.

His adventures took him to Europe, traveling with his family, and to South America and Venezuela sailing from Florida in his early adult years. He worked for a short time on Mel Fisher’s Treasure Hunting Ship. He also worked as a skilled Geotechnical drill rig operator for Soiltesting, Inc., as well as other drilling contractors along the East coast.

He is survived by his siblings Maria Toczko (Gary) of Wallingford, James DeAngelis (Anne) of Seymour, David DeAngelis of Florida, Susan Krawec (Jeff) of Rowlett, Texas, Philip DeAngelis (Sheri) of Oxford, and Alecia DeAngelis of Middlebury, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

He enjoyed the company of all and will surely be missed for his welcoming charismatic personality, humor and fantastic storytelling.

A funeral service in celebration of Robert’s life was in the Chapel of The Miller-Ward Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial took place at Our Lady Queen of The Apostles Parish/ St. Mary’s Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby. Interment followed in the family plot at Mount St. Peter’s Cemetery in Derby.

Memorial gifts in Robert’s memory may be made to Comboni Missionaries, through the funeral home.

