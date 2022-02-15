NAUGATUCK — On Feb. 2, 2022, the angels came to bring our beautiful mother, Regina M. Sevigny, home to join our dad, Ronald W. Sevigny Sr. and our brother, Ronald W. Sevigny Jr.

Left to honor her on earth are her daughters, Patricia A. Sheedy and Carol A. Tiso.

Our mom was a retiree of Waterman Bic Corp., vice president of Bic retirees, the oldest member of the Ladies Guild of St. Michael Church in Beacon Falls, a communicant of St. Michael Church and a member of both Oxford and Beacon Falls senior centers.

When the gates of Heaven open, there to join her will be her parents, Walter and Lydia Koproski; her brothers, Walter, Casimir, Theodore and Alexander; her sisters, Mary Dudek, Loretta Laskowski and Agnes Gregorczyk; her sons-in-law, James Tiso and John M. Sheedy Sr.; her brothers-in-law, Chester Dudek, Edward Gregorczyk Jr. and JR Laskowski; her nephews, Edward Gregorczyk Jr. and Anthony Dudek.

Her family included her grandchildren, John M. Sheedy Jr. (Marley Dorchinsky), Allison Tiso, Andrea Tiso (Carlos Santiago); and great-grandchildren, Justin Tiso, and Keelyn and Norah Sheedy.

Our mother enjoyed nothing more than being with her family and making sure we were all happy, many times offering unsolicited advice that we just laughed about. Mom loved to cook, bake and have fun with her friends, always willing to lend a helping hand.

There was always time for a shopping trip, a ride anywhere or a nice lunch or dinner out. As Mom said, “Don’t cry for me, I had a good life.”

There was not a day that went without makeup, especially lipstick, jewelry and being dressed to the 9s. Her motto was if you are going out, you should be dressed up, you never know if there is a rich man waiting for you.

In her eyes, nothing was better than a bus trip to the casino and enjoying a piña colada or two while there.

Let’s celebrate her life by wearing something sparkly or an outrageous outfit and saying, “Reg, this is for you.”

To leave an online condolence, please visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.