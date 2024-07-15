WATERBURY – Raymond N. Matott, 85, of Waterbury, passed away July 3, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Ray was born Feb. 6, 1939, to the late Pauline Matott. He was the devoted and loving husband of Karen Matott of 63 years.

Ray met Karen and fell in love and they married in September 1960. The following year, Ray went to proudly serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, ranking as Specialist 4th Class. He boasted about serving overseas in Germany. As then a veteran, he worked at Everybody’s Market as a meat cutter.

Ray was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He was a good friend and a kind, overall great person. Everyone knew him as “Pa.” He enjoyed spending quality time with his sons Chris and Dennis and taking local vacations.

One of their favorite spots was North Spectacle Pond in Kent, where they enjoyed fishing together. Not only did he enjoy fishing, but he was known to frequent many car shows. He also was very proud of his plants and his roses that he and Karen had in their front yard; red, yellow, and pink were his favorites.

Ray leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife Karen; his children Chris and his wife Carole. and Dennis and his wife Susan; his grandchildren Amy, and Emily and her fiance Ben; his brother-in-law Edward (Florence) O’Brien; his sister-in-law Dolores Semeraro; his good family friends Sadeek, John, and the Moody family; and many nieces and nephews.

Ray was predeceased by his son Jonathan Matott, and his sister Nancy Provancher.

The family would like to thank the team at AccentCare Hospice for taking great care of Ray and his family, and a special thank you to Subrena.

Visitation was to be on Saturday, July 13, 2024, for Ray from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect, CT 06712. A celebration of life service was to follow from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Army military honors were to follow services.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to assist and care for Ray and his family during this difficult time, and invites you to share your words of comfort for them on Ray’s tribute wall on this website: prospectmemorial.com.