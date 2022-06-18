NAUGATUCK — Raymond J. Wegiel, age 73, beloved husband of Debra (Aretta) Wegiel, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Beacon Brook Health Center.

Born in Waterbury on Jan. 7, 1950, he was son of the late Joseph and Mary Wegiel. Ray was a longtime Naugatuck resident and retired from Seaman Company in Watertown. He enjoyed skiing, drawing, painting, was an accomplished artist, and loved photography.

Besides his wife Debra, Ray is survived by his daughter, Jaime Marie Gallion and her husband, Daniel; his grandchildren, Justin, Jasmine, Hunter and Calley; his brother, John Rydzewski and his wife, Marilee; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Raymond Wegiel.

Visitation was at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Burial was in St. James Cemetery.

