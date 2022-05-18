Ramona Nieves Arvelo, 81, of Waterbury, widow of Ruperto Feliciano, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 after bravely battling dementia. Ramona was born on June 12, 1940 in Camuy, Puerto Rico and was the daughter of the late Dionisio Nieves and Agustina Arvelo.

Ramona was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on April 23, 1968 in Monroe, New York. While raising a family she worked in manufacturing before retiring from Exposure Systems in 1997. Ramona was a very creative person; she was an accomplished seamstress who loved to sew and knit. When she wasn’t crafting with her hands she was an avid reader, especially anything about archeology, and loved listening to classical music and not to mention her favorite artist Julio Iglesias. Ramona was an excellent cook, loved the outdoors, traveling, and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and animals [–] there was always some kind of creature living with her who was affectionately loved. Her most recent pet was a bird named Sweety, who was recently adopted after she could no longer care for him anymore.

Ramona, or “Lydia” as her friends and family affectionately called her, was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be sadly missed by all but will forever be in their hearts.

Lydia is survived by her two daughters Lourdes Feliciano, and Dianne Feliciano and her spouse Antonio Rodriguez, all of Naugatuck; her two sons George Roman and his spouse Luz of Torrington, and Reinaldo Feliciano; her sister Lucy Quinones and her brother Freddy Arvelo, both of Puerto Rico; her eight grandchildren Dayanara Davila, Alphonso Villegas, Jr., Giovanni Cruz, Sheyen Cruz, Jennifer Roman, George Roman, Jr., Michelle Roman, and Renee Feliciano; as well as many great grandchildren, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her husband Ruperto and her parents, Lydia is predeceased by her daughter Raquel Cruz, her two sisters Mary Feliciano and Doris Nieves, and her brother Miguel Nieves.

Friends and family are invited to visitation from 5 to 7PM on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Prospect Memorial / The Palmerie Family Funeral Home on 72 Waterbury Rd. in Prospect, CT.

Burial will be private. For online condolences and directions, please visit Lydia’s tribute website at www.ProspectMemorial.com