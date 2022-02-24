NAUGATUCK — Priscilla M. LeBretton, 76, passed away Feb. 10, 2022, at her Naugatuck home.

Born in Ellsworth, Maine, she was the daughter of loving parents Herbert and Yvette LeBretton. She loved horseback riding, roller skating, cooking, baking, sewing and fixing up homes.

She is survived by her children, Michael Hutchinson, Tracie Ferrucci, Kristen Quartararo, and her devoted sister, Char Sicilia, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents and daughter, Melony Maida.

Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.