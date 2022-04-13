SEYMOUR — Patricia Kalnay, age 87, of Seymour, died April 2, 2022 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family. Born in New Haven, on Sep. 14, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick D. and Helen Lillian Redmond Lane.

Mrs. Kalnay was raised in New Haven and was a graduate of Hillhouse Highschool. She worked as a retail sales associate for many companies, including Stop & Shop, where she worked in the greeting card department, Herbert’s & Playtown Toy Store, Jordan Marsh, but her favorite place of employment was Walden Books. Mrs. Kalnay opened her heart and home to foster children and participated in the “Fresh Air Kids” program, allowing inner city youths to spend their summers in a rural and nurturing environment.

She was a lifelong voracious reader and enjoyed old time movies. Mrs. Kalnay was a member of the Orange Widows/Widowers Club, where she traveled extensively to places such as Ireland, Europe, Panama and Canada, among many others.

She is survived by her devoted children, Lori Pozucek and her husband, John, of Seymour, Edwin Parzyck and his wife, Diane, of Naugatuck, Donna Parzyck of Seymour, and Veronica Morgan and her husband, Leslie, of Wallingford; sister, Carol Migliozzi and her husband, Donald, of Cromwell; brother, Joseph Lane and his wife, Ann, of Guilford; cherished grandchildren, Samantha and Kevin Pozucek of Seymour, Andrew and Brian Parzyck of Naugatuck, and Joseph and Adrianna Morgan of Wallingford; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Edwin A. Parzyck; her second husband, William Kalnay, and a brother, William Lane.

Funeral services took place from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Michael Church. Entombment followed in Mount St. Peter Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

