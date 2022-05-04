Patricia Ann Reilly

BEACON FALLS — Patricia (Patty) Ann Reilly, age 63, of Beacon Falls, formerly of Oxford, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her home. She was born in Holyoke, Mass., on April 12, 1959, the daughter of the late William Thomas and Ann Jacqueline Hannan Reilly.

Patty was a Senior Administrator, Subcontract Mgmt Global Sustainment for Sikorsky-Lockheed of Stratford. She enjoyed doing crafts, gardening and attending car shows. In her early years, Patty worked as a Cross Country Truck Driver. She loved cats and rescued many cats from friends that passed away. Patty loved being with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all, but will forever be in our hearts.

Patty’s is survived by her dear friend Walter Hopkins of Oxford, and a sister, Anne Henry Heath of Greenville, N.C. She was predeceased by a sister, Katherine Mary Jarrell.

A Life Service Celebration will be at a later date.

Memorial gifts in Patty’s memory may be made to Coco’s Animal Rescue (C.A.R.E.S), 115 Silvermine Road, Seymour, CT 06483.

The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St., Seymour, is compassionately caring for the family.

To light a virtual candle, or to leave online condolences, please visit millerwardfuneralhome.com.