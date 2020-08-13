Obituary: Yvette (Doyon) Rouillard

NAUGATUCK — Yvette (Doyon) Rouillard, 81, widow of Gerard Rouillard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Masonicare of Wallingford.

Born in Waterbury on Sept. 12, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Emile and Bertha (Cyr) Doyon. Yvette graduated from Waterbury Catholic High and was a longtime resident of Naugatuck. She retired from Glendale Health Center and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Yvette is survived by her son, Kevin Rouillard and his wife, Catherine; her daughters, Teresa Sheehan and her husband, John, Rachelle Pollock and her husband, Ken, and Debra Tapia and her husband, Mark; her brother, Rene Doyon; her sisters, Jeannette Ferry and Sister Rachelle Doyon; her 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and six more great-grandchildren expected by the end of this year; and several nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, and burial will be in St. James Cemetery. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

