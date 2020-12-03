Obituary: Wilma Patterson

WALLINGFORD — Wilma Patterson, 93, the widow of Reed Patterson, died peacefully on Dec. 2, 2020, at Masonicare in Wallingford.

Wilma was born on Aug. 4, 1927, in Harlan, Ky., a daughter of the late Chester and Maude Skidmore. She was born and raised in Cranks Creek of Harlan County, Ky., and she attended Hall High School in Harlan, Ky. She was a member of Cranks Creek Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School as a teenager; and she sang religious hymns with her sister, Grace, on the local radio station in Harlan. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Wilma is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debora and John Salling; her daughter-in-law, Peggy Dotson; her grandchildren, Ronnie Dotson, Michelle Dotson, Eric Rousseau and Kelly Wrice; her great-grandchildren, Elliana, Evelyn, Jessica, Diana, Ronnie Jr., Eric, Lexi and Johnny. In addition to her parents, and Reed, her husband of 47 years, Wilma was predeceased by her sons, Terry Dotson and Ronny Dotson; and her grandson, Reed Stachelk. Wilma was predeceased by 11 loving brothers and sisters.

All services will be private and have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

To honor Wilma’s memory, donations can be made to The Salvation Army, 74 Central Ave., Waterbury, CT 06702.

