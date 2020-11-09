Obituary: William Richard Garvey

WATERBURY — William Richard Garvey, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

He was born in Waterbury on Dec. 18, 1934, son of the late William N. and Mae T. (Caffrey) Garvey. Richard attended Waterbury schools and was employed by the Eyelet Specialty Company in Waterbury for many years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

Richard is survived by his brother, J. David Garvey (Linnea) of Goshen; his sister, Veronica G. Sheehy of Florida; his nephew, David P. Garvey of Torrington; nieces, Karen G. Mariotti of Litchfield, Shawn Van Buren and Erin S. Hart of Florida, and Kelly Sheehy of Arizona. He was predeceased by his sister, Evelyn G. Hart.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Edgewood Cemetery, Wolcott.

