Obituary: William J. Parrott Jr.

NAUGATUCK — William J. Parrott Jr., 67, husband of Teri (Kochis) Parrott, passed away at his home on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Born in Port Chester, N.Y., on April 24, 1954, he was the son of the late William J. Parrott Sr., and Edna May (Miller) Parrott. Bill grew up in Mamaroneck, N.Y., and played hockey and lacrosse during his high school years. He was a longtime Naugatuck resident and retired from Rex Forge Co. in Plantsville. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, gardening, and antique and tag sale shopping. Bill also loved watching old movies, especially westerns and Star Trek.

In addition to his loving wife, Teri, he is survived by his children, William J. Parrott III of Naugatuck and Jessica Parrott of Plainville; his sisters, Emma Von-Zehle and her husband, Bill, of Ridgefield and Polly Parrott of New York; his sister-in-law, Lisa Kochis; and brothers-in-law, David Kochis and Andrew Kochis and his husband, Bruce Manilla; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.

All services will be private. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

