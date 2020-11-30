Obituary: William J. Mancini

NAUGATUCK — William J. “Ding” Mancini, 89, husband of Carole (Keller) Mancini, died Nov. 27, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital from complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

Mr. Mancini was born on Jan. 3, 1931, in Waterbury, son of the late Louis and Juliette (Hanlon) Mancini, and lived in Naugatuck all of his life. He retired from SNET, where he had worked for over 30 years as a lineman and a manager, and he also worked for over 10 years at United Avionics in Beacon Falls. William was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and an avid Ham radio operator. He was truly a jack-of-all-trades and enjoyed fixing everything on his own. He loved to fly, and earlier in his life, held a private pilot’s license. William was an excellent cook and baker, and he enjoyed sharing what he made with his family.

In addition to Carole, his wife of 60 years, William is survived by his daughters, Linda Dominici (Richard), Leslie Spring and Lori Bozzuto (Lawrence); his grandchildren, Anthony and Angela Dominici, Heather and Christopher Spring, and Domenic, Lauren and Salvatore Bozzuto. William was predeceased by his sister, Lois Mancini.

William’s family would like to thank Jean of Compassionate Companions and all of her caregivers, especially August, Sarah, Gina, Cloudi, Dorothy and Tasheem, who took such great care of Bill at home. They would also like to thank the staff of Pomeroy 9 at Waterbury Hospital for the special care they gave him over the last three and a half weeks while he was there.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Dec. 3, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Those attending are asked to please go directly to church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Walkthrough calling hours are Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone attending calling hours and funeral services are required to wear a facial covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Make a Wish Foundation at www.wish.org.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.