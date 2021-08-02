Obituary: William E. Phillips Sr.

NAUGATUCK — William E. Phillips Sr., 83, beloved husband of Helen (Carroll) Phillips, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Waterbury Hospital.

Born in Waterbury on Aug. 16, 1937, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Roche) Phillips. Bill was a graduate of Naugatuck High School, class of 1955, and was a lifelong Naugatuck resident. He retired from Northeast Utilities after many years of service. He proudly served his country in the Unites States Navy. Bill enjoyed golf and was an avid UConn, Red Sox and Notre Dame fan. He was a member of the Naugatuck Elks Lodge 967, American Legion Post 17 and the Knights of Columbus.

Besides his wife, Helen, of 55 years, Bill leaves his sons, William Phillips Jr. of Naugatuck and David Phillips and his wife, Stacie, of Waterbury; his brother, John Phillips II, of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Lou.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1006 New Haven Road, Naugatuck. Burial with military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Members of the Naugatuck Veterans Council will meet at 6 p.m. The Elks Lodge will perform their ritual at 6:30 p.m. Facial masks and social distancing will be required at all the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in Bill’s name, may be made to the Elks National Foundation, 2750 North Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 80614-2256.

