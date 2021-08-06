Obituary: William Albert Lance

NAUGATUCK — William Albert Lance, 58, of Naugatuck, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home. He was the devoted husband of the late Michele (O’Donnell) Lance. Willy was born on Oct. 9, 1962, in Waterbury, son of the late Ernest Lance and Virginia (Dutton) Lance Estes, and was a lifelong Naugatuck resident.

William was a well-known roofer for several companies in town, he had a work ethic that was second to none and was a proud Naugatuckian. He was a humorous and amiable free spirit, who always wore a smile and laughed often. He will be remembered as a man of few words but also for his selflessness and caring nature.

William is the beloved father of William Lance and his fiancée, Felicia Meservey, of Waterbury; Zachary Lance and his significant other, Brea Borges, of Naugatuck; Amethyst O’Donnell and her fiancé, Eric Lewis, of Tiverton, R.I.; and Kayla Lance and her significant other, Daniel Palmer, of Warwick, R.I. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Jayla Loar, Conner Loar, Cameron Lance, Jaxson Williams and Teagan Lewis; and his loving sister, Gail Estes and her longtime companion, William Barbuto, of Naugatuck. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Ty Lance; and his stepfather, Lyle Estes.

A celebration of Willy’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Hop Brook, 4 Straits Turnpike, Middlebury. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck has been entrusted with his care.

