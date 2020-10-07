Obituary: Vincent J. Mezzio

NAUGATUCK — Vincent J. “Jim” Mezzio, 92, husband of the late Lucille (Krasinsky) Mezzio, died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital.

Jim was born on Feb. 24, 1928, in Naugatuck, a son of the late Sofio and Vincenza (Pandolfo) Mezzio, and had been a lifelong Naugatuck resident. For most of his life, Jim was a partner at Mezzio’s Tire and Automotive on New Haven Road in Naugatuck, where he worked alongside his brother and his nephew. Jim was a proud U.S. Army World War II veteran and a parishioner of St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Most of all, Jim was a devoted husband, father, brother and uncle.

Jim is survived by his son, John James Mezzio and his partner, Scott W. Jackson, of Florida; his sister, Nancy Payne of Naugatuck; his niece and caregiver, Sally Cyr and her husband, Joe Cyr, of Naugatuck; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his wife and his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brother, Sebastian Mezzio; and his sister, Lucy Bombaci.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private and there are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Jim’s memory, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Special Olympics Connecticut, 2666 State St., Suite 1, Hamden, CT 06517.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.