Obituary: Ursula Paradis

BEACON FALLS — Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Ursula Paradis of Beacon Falls, passed away surrounded by her husband and children on Aug. 15. Ursula emigrated from Germany as a child with her parents, Edmund and Natalie Ruppel, and sisters, Erika and Inge. Growing up in the Bridgeport area, she met Edward, her husband of 54 years, on a blind date after his discharge from the Navy.

Together Ed and Ursula raised three children, Eric, Lori and Keri, in Shelton. Ursula maintained beautiful gardens and flowers in and around her home, despite her husband’s occasional help. Ursula was an avid reader throughout her life, correctly noting that while there can never be too many books, there may not be enough time to read them all. Books were in a constant flow as she loved finding new homes for all those stories. Ursula also loved music and her voice enriched her church choir for years.

Ursula found much happiness as her children grew up and married — Eric to Christina in 1994, Lori to Chris in 1997 and then Keri to Dan in 2007. Her greatest joys came later in the form of her six grandchildren, Simone and Camille (Eric), Cam and Cierra (Lori) and Sophia and Nicholas (Keri). Her kitchen was a show of her love that heightened at Christmas with the flow of cookies seemingly never ending.

After retiring and moving to Beacon Falls, she was able to spend more time with her beloved grandchildren, seeing her oldest graduate high school and start college in California while running her grandma day care for the youngest. She volunteered with multiple community organizations throughout her life as she believed in helping and supporting those in need.

Her family was her life, her heart. Her love shines through each of the lives she leaves behind, memories that will never be forgotten, hugs that never end.

Calling hours will be Friday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St., Newtown. A service will be held in her memory on Saturday, Aug. 29, at First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St., Southington, time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Heifer International by visiting www.heifer.org/give/giving-in-honor.html.