Obituary: Timothy McClelland

NAUGATUCK — On Aug. 14, 2021, Timothy McClelland, a resident of Naugatuck, passed away at the age of 66. He was surrounded in love by his three sons while hiking Mt. Washington.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Vicki; his father-in-law, William Dean; his siblings, Marilyn Grieve, Kathryn Parada and Joe McClelland; his children, Jennelle, Jason, Joshua and Justin, along with their spouses, Nate, Kara, Sonja and JoAnna; his grandchildren, Ashlynn, Ainsley, Gavin, Kody, Paige, Landon, Andrew, Lydia and a granddaughter due this December. He is predeceased by his loving parents, Margaret Louise and John McClelland.

He was born on Dec. 21, 1954, in Toronto, Canada, and was raised in Brazil, as he and his family devoted their lives to spreading the word of God. He returned to the States for Bible School at Emmaus Bible College, where he met his loving wife, Vicki. He and Vicki raised their four children in Bethany and Naugatuck. He was a selfless, loving and devoted husband, and a caring father and grandfather. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life, and he lived in joy watching them grow.

For several years, he worked for the Department of Corrections both as a corrections officer and chaplain. He continued to share the gospel in prison ministry and by preaching at Cheshire Bible Chapel, West Woods Bible Chapel and other local churches. He furthermore served his community by ministering to the youth at Derby High School, teaching at West Woods Christian Academy, and most recently working at Cheshire Housing Authority. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking in his garage, where he created memorable gifts that will be cherished for a lifetime. He was creative and thoughtful, not only in his demonstration of love, but in his actions toward others as he pursued spreading the word of God to great lengths. His legacy will undoubtedly endure through the countless lives he has impacted and the family he has built.

A celebration of life service will be Aug. 28 at Waterbury Christian Fellowship, 1 Dube Lane Waterbury, at 11 a.m. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to Parkside Ranch at canadahelps.org/en/dn/23760 or Emmaus Bible College at emmaus.edu/stand-with-us.

