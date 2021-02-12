Obituary: Thomas Matcheson

On Monday the 8th of February, the world lost a gentle, selfless and one-of-a kind man.

Thomas Matcheson lost his battle with COVID, and peacefully left this world, with wife, Marcia, daughters, Johnna and Laura, and son, Adam, by his side. He was 67. The world he lived in was one filled with endless love for his six grandchildren, Ryan, Alexander (SPC, USA), Raven, Olivia, Lucas and Zoe. One that shared endless anecdotes of Barbershop quartets, Chinese culture, fire building techniques and fine dining, with his sons-in-law ,Jason and Derek (CW2, USA), and daughter-in-law, Awen.

Born Feb. 24, 1953, in Waterbury, to the late Anne Wallick and late John Matcheson, he grew up in Naugatuck, where he met his soulmate and wife of 41 years, Marcia. He then, alongside with his brother Jon and wife Merci, restored a hillside Victorian home back to its 19th century splendor, where they would raise their families. In their spare time, they would enjoy watching Formula One races and celebrating their traditions as members of the Russian Orthodox Church. During warm summer nights, he could be found playing scrabble with his wife, Marcia, relaxed on a patio overlooking the Housatonic River, in a cabin they shared with dear friends. A multi-tradesman, skilled singer, favorite cuddle bug to his grandkids and overall gentleman, he was truly a man who would intrigue and inspire every soul he touched.

This shall be a remembrance not of a life gone, but of a life that will remain within us, with every heartbeat, through his love and legacy of kindness and generosity, all things red, his humorous-or-not puns, bright green crocs and tape measure in the pocket. We must not take for granted the fragility of this life in current times, nor the warm embrace of love, albeit distant. We must let Tom live through us and carry on his legacies as he would so want us to do.

All services are private, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

Memorial contributions in Tom’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please go to www.stjude.org/donate to donate.

To send the family an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.