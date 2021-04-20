Obituary: Thomas Elnitsky

WATERBURY — Thomas Elnitsky, 63, died peacefully on March 4, 2021, at Waterbury Hospital.

Thomas was born in Waterbury, son of the late Harry and Lucille (Rzymska) Elnitsky. Thomas was raised in Naugatuck, where he attended local schools and graduated from Naugatuck High School, class of 1976. Thomas attended college, where he excelled in all of his subjects.

Thomas is survived by his sister, Linda Gostyla; and his nieces, Tracy Gostyla and Kimberly Gostyla, and their respective families.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Those attending are asked to please meet directly at the cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

To honor Thomas’s memory, donations can be made to the Mattatuck Health Care Facility Recreation Department, 9 Cliff St., Waterbury, CT 06710.

