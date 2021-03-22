Obituary: Tanner J. Clavarino

FAIRFIELD — Tanner J. Clavarino, 27, of Fairfield, beloved son of Carlos and Christine Szedlmayer Clavarino, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born on April 2, 1993, he lived and was raised in Fairfield.

Tanner was a graduate of Fairfield Warde High School, class of 2011. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his dogs.

In addition to his parents, Tanner is survived by his brother, Michael; sister, Sarah and her husband, David Herzfeld; nephew, Caiden; grandparents, Mary and Alex Szedlmayer and Carlos Clavarino Sr.; aunts, Eva Toutain, Alicia Hutchins and Cristina Clavarino; and cousins, Peter and Anna Toutain and Robert Hutchins.

All services will be privately held in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Neuroblastoma I Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (giving.mskcc.org/ways-to-give).

To sign an online register, visit www.leskopolkefuneralhome.com.