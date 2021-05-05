Obituary: Steven R. Montambault

PROSPECT — Steven R. Montambault, 60, of Prospect, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Riva (Kazimierek) Montambault.

Steven was born July 22, 1960, in Waterbury, the son of Norma (Zhitomi) Montambault and the late Robert Montambault. He graduated from Cheshire High School, class of 1978, and continued his education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau. He was an engineer for Hewlett Packard, Co-Create Software, IBM, as well as other various companies throughout his career.

As a longtime Prospect resident, Steven was a member of the Prospect Lions Club, serving as their treasurer, and a lifetime member of the Prospect Gun Club. He thoroughly enjoyed spending his mornings with the Prospect Dunkin crew and his time as the designated DJ for numerous neighborhood functions.

Steven showed his love for photography by volunteering as photographer for the athletic department at Woodland Regional High School, even years after his children graduated. Besides photography, he was known for his love of music and the performing arts.

Steven and his smile will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Besides his wife Riva of 35 years, Steven leaves to honor and cherish his memory his children, Danielle Hill (Patrick) and Sean Montambault; his granddaughter, Alanna Hill; his sister, Linda Lanz; his brother, David Montambault (Michelle), his mother-in-law, Rachel Kazimierek; his in-laws, Hannah Lewandowski (Louie), Frieda Winnick, Abe Kazimierek (Lori) and Ruth Kazimierek (Dale); as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his father, Steven is predeceased by his father-in-law, Jacob Kazimierek

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 S. Main St. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Steven’s memory, a scholarship fund has been established to support the Woodland Regional High School Scholarship Program. Donations can be sent to: c/o Webster Bank, 45 Waterbury Road, Prospect, CT 06712 and made payable to: Steven Montambault & Family Memorial Scholarship Fund.

For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, visit fordfh.com.