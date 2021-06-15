Obituary: Stephen Knapik Jr.

NAUGATUCK — Stephen Knapik Jr., 88, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of the late Carlyne Pratt.

Mr. Knapik was born June 12, 1933, in Williamsport, Pa., son of (the late) Stephen and Lillian (Laing) Knapik Sr. He was leadman for Sikorsky Aircraft and had proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Mr. Knapik is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Rybinski and her husband, David, of Beacon Falls; his brothers, Gary and Dennis Knapik; his grandsons, Michael and Daniel Rybinski. In addition to his parents and his wife, he is predeceased by his daughter, Lo-Ann Knapik; his brothers, Robert and Curtis; and his granddaughter, Heather Rybinski.

Visitation for Mr. Knapik will be held on Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. The Naugatuck Veterans Council will conduct a service at 5:45 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice 1579 Straits Turnpike, Suite 1E, Middlebury, CT 06762.

