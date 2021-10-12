Obituary: Stephen John Betlinski

NAUGATUCK — Stephen John Betlinski, 64, husband of Nancy (Flanagan) Betlinski, died Oct. 2, 2021, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Stephen was born on Nov. 10, 1956, in Milford, a son of the late Edward and Helen (Zaprzalka) Betlinski. Stephen graduated from Milford High School, class of 1974, graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in 1978, and he worked as an agent in the air freight industry, retiring in 2009. He was a member of the Naugatuck Elks Lodge 967.

In addition to Nancy, his wife of 37 years, Stephen is survived by his children, Rachel Betlinski of Boston and Myles Betlinski of Conyers, Ga.; his siblings, Marcia DiCarlo and Barry Betlinski. In addition to his parents, Stephen was predeceased by his brother, Edward Betlinski, and his sister, Lynda Fausal.

Per Stephen’s request, there are no services. Family and friends are invited to an afternoon celebration of a life well lived on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Grove at the Naugatuck Elks Lodge 967, 758 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck. Everyone attending is encouraged to wear a facial covering. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Stephen’s memory, donations are requested to Planned Parenthood, 345 Whitney Ave., New Haven, CT 06511, or to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.

