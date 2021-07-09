Obituary: Stephanie Love

NAUGATUCK — Stephanie Love, 56, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Griffin Hospital. She was the longtime companion of Tom Buonocore.

Stephanie was born May 3, 1965, in Pasadena, Calif., the daughter of the late Hubert and Jean (Cameron) Love. She was a longtime Naugatuck resident and was employed as an office assistant for the Connecticut Department of Correction.

Besides Tom, Stephanie is survived by her daughter, Veronica Love Peltier and her husband, Steven; her sister, Rebecca Marcu; her niece and nephews, Lily Roza, Martin Roza, James Marcu and Alex Marcu. In addition to her parents, Stephanie is predeceased by her sister, Victoria Roza.

A funeral service for Stephanie will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. A period of visitation will follow. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in California.

